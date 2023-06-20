WAPELLO — Indigent funeral funding amounts and other issues between Snyder-Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services and Louisa County will be handled through an annual contract that was approved Tuesday by the county board of supervisors.

Louisa County General Assistance Director Cyndi Mears reported at an earlier meeting that she was still reviewing and updating the county’s funeral policy, which will include qualifying rules and other information

However, approval of the contract will help to resolve costs guidelines that had contributed to an incident earlier this year that led to a delay in burying a decedent who qualified for the county assistance and whose family was also unable to afford the burial costs.

According to discussion at that time, the county policy had always allowed families to pick either a burial or cremation for a county-funded funeral. Mears had reported at that time most families normally had selected cremation, but this time the family chose a regular burial.

After learning of the family’s wishes for a burial, Funeral Director Eric Snyder had discussed the need to increase the county funding for both burials and cremations.

At the same time, Mears reported the county’s funeral assistance policy needed to be updated, something that appeared to have not happened since the 1990s.

Eventually, a resolution was arranged, but the incident pointed out the need for a contract between the funeral service and the county, and an updated county policy, officials agreed.

Under the contract approved Tuesday, the county will offer cremation as its primary assistance and the funeral home will accept the $1,500 payment. Families will be able to select either a visitation at the funeral service facilities or a graveside service. The funeral home will provide the needed facilities, equipment and staff for the service selected.

Additional costs for removing a body from a home, which may require additional help; service beyond 30 miles; cremation of a heavier person and miscellaneous cemetery expenses are not included in the county assistance package and may have to be paid by the family.

The supervisors agreed each incident might need to be viewed on a case-by-case basis.

The actual contract signing will be scheduled for next week.

In a separate action involving another contract, the board approved a renewal of its annual information technology contract with RNS, Muscatine. Although the board approved the renewal, the actual cost is uncertain because the contract amount differs from what the county is currently paying.

The board also signed a proposal with Klingner & Associates, Burlington, for inspection services related to a gas line being installed in the Letts area by Alliant Energy.

The county must conduct the inspection under state law. The $17,000 cost for the service will be paid by Alliant.

In other action, the board held a public hearing to receive comments on a proposal to vacate a segment of unused right of way on Louisa County Railroad Street in Gladwin.

No comments were presented during the hearing.

The board also met with Public Health Administrator Roxanne Smith, Veterans Affairs Service Officer Adam Caudle and County Engineer Adam Shutt for their monthly or weekly department updates.

The board also approved a fireworks permit for Kurt and Katie Walker.