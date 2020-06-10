You are the owner of this article.
Funnel clouds spotted over Louisa County Tuesday, but no tornado touchdowns
This funnel cloud was spotted over Louisa County Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, there was no confirmed touchdown and no reported damage.

 CONTRIBUTED

LOUISA COUNTY — On Tuesday afternoon, funnel clouds were spotted over Louisa County. 

The Louisa County Sheriff's office received multiple calls from at least 15 spotters confirming these clouds, with possible touchdowns near Columbus Junction, Grandview and Wapello. As per their policy, the tornado sirens were set off.

They didn't stay on for long.

"We didn't have any damage. ... I don't think we had any actual touchdown and the weather service didn't confirm anything either," said Louisa County dispatcher Lindsay Gillip.

On the sheriff's office Facebook page, it was also said that according to the National Weather Service, the system that produced these funnel clouds had already moved out of the area after it's brief afternoon appearance. Still, the Louisa County Sheriff's Office reminds residents to stay safe and keep an ear out for bad weather updates.

