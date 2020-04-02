G28 County Road closed to thru traffic starting April 6

MUSCATINE COUNTY — Beginning Monday, April 6, 2020, 231st Street (G28) will be closed to thru traffic for a grading and paving project from Independence Ave (X43) east to Hwy 61. Prime contractor, Peterson Contractors Inc. (PCI) will begin mobilizing equipment and personnel to begin the grading portion of the project. In late April the subcontractor, Heuer Construction, will move in to begin paving.

Traffic will be detoured using Independence Ave, Hwy 22, and Hwy 61. Residents are advised to use the designated detour and to use caution while traveling on the detour. 231st Street will be closed to thru traffic from Independence Ave to Hwy 61 for the duration of the project, which is tentatively scheduled to be completed in late fall.