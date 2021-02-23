Gailyn Hill Photography to open new studio in downtown Muscatine in March

MUSCATINE — A local photographer is only a couple weeks away from opening up her new photography studio in downtown Muscatine.
For eight years, Gailyn Hill has worked in Muscatine as a photographer, taking photos of families, weddings, babies, seniors and more using her home’s basement as her studio.
“I get to be creative, and I don’t have to just sit at a computer all day,” Hill said when asked what she liked best about being a photographer. “I get to work with people and babies and fun weddings – it’s like a dream job for me.”
Although her home studio has served her well over her career, the start of a pandemic not only forced Hill to close her studio, but also gave her a new perspective.
“When the pandemic hit, I didn’t allow anyone to come into my home studio anymore,” Hill said, describing how she was only able to start up photography jobs again once it became warm enough to have photoshoots outside.
“We did a lot of stuff outside all summer and had to wear masks, but it just made me realize that I needed a space that was centrally located,” she said, acknowledging that allowing people into her home could be a risk for both her family and her clients.
When it came time to start looking for locations, Hill messaged her childhood friend Alana Lange. As the owner of BARR Salon & Spa at 417 E 2nd St., Lange had the perfect solution for her.
“(Lange) had been thinking about condensing her business to one side, so it just kind of all worked out,” Hill said.
Gailyn Hill Photography will be taking the left side of the space while BARR will continue to operate out of the right side.
Since purchasing the property, new floors have been put in and according to Hill, all that’s left to do is a bit of painting and some final touches, as well as moving in all of her photography props, both old and newly bought. She hopes to have her studio official opened by the first Sunday in March.
Helping her with her new studio was the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry through its New Muscatine Business Grant. Through this grant, Hill was able to receive an extra $1,000 to help set up the space.
“I know I’m not a new business per se, but because I’m opening up a brick and mortar for the first time, (the Chamber) concluded that I was within the guidelines, so they were able to award me the grant,” she said.
Compared to her home studio, Hill said that the space has more natural light thanks to the studio’s giant windows.
“I’ll have some family sets that I can do with the natural light, which I couldn’t do in my basement,” she said.
The building will also provide her with more storage and her customers with more space as well as free parking due to the studio being across the street from the library. Hill added that she brought a HEPA filter for the studio to help with the air within it, and will have a fridge filled with refreshments for her customers.
“I’ll be able to do a lot more creatively with my photos, and I’m sure having a space downtown where people can see my name will help with advertising,” Hill said. “My husband is super excited to have our basement back, and my family has just been super supportive of me.”
Though she doesn’t expect business to pick up much with this move, due to the pandemic not affecting her business as much as others and being already busy with clients, Hill said that she believes business will remain steady through having this new space.
“I’m just excited to be part of the downtown area,” she said, saying that she’s more than ready to get started. “It’s always been a big dream for me, and it’s kind of exciting that it’s all happening now.”