Gailyn Hill Photography to open new studio in downtown Muscatine in March

“(Lange) had been thinking about condensing her business to one side, so it just kind of all worked out,” Hill said.

Gailyn Hill Photography will be taking the left side of the space while BARR will continue to operate out of the right side.

Since purchasing the property, new floors have been put in and according to Hill, all that’s left to do is a bit of painting and some final touches, as well as moving in all of her photography props, both old and newly bought. She hopes to have her studio official opened by the first Sunday in March.

Helping her with her new studio was the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry through its New Muscatine Business Grant. Through this grant, Hill was able to receive an extra $1,000 to help set up the space.

“I know I’m not a new business per se, but because I’m opening up a brick and mortar for the first time, (the Chamber) concluded that I was within the guidelines, so they were able to award me the grant,” she said.

Compared to her home studio, Hill said that the space has more natural light thanks to the studio’s giant windows.

“I’ll have some family sets that I can do with the natural light, which I couldn’t do in my basement,” she said.