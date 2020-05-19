Garage and yard sales permitted, though social distancing guidelines are still in place

MUSCATINE — As the state continues to recover from the COVID-19 health crisis, residents are reminded that it is strongly recommended that citizens continue to follow the guidelines established by state and federal agencies in response to the pandemic — and that includes hosting or visiting garage sales, yard sales and other outdoor sales events.
"I know that people are anxious to begin garage sales and while the best case scenario is to wait, I know that some will not," Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson said, "With that in mind, please make sure that if you do have a garage sale, make accommodations so that everyone attending, as well as the host, follows all social distancing guidelines."
Some of these public health social distancing guidelines include having posters that encourage social distancing, making sure tables and chairs are at least six feet apart, having a flow guide that customers can follow, and asking that customers stand in a line during high traffic times.
Public Health officials also recommend cleaning and disinfecting tables and chairs throughout the day. All merchandise should be washed and dried or wiped down with disinfectant before being put on sale, and it is recommended that both customers and hosts wear masks and disposable gloves, and that there is hand sanitizer on site for people to use.
However, hosts are reminded that due to the Governor's Emergency Health Crisis proclamation is still in effect, and that gatherings of 10 or more people are not allowed. "My main objective is to keep people safe," Mayor Broderson said, "The best way to do that is for everyone to stay home. However, as the Governor begins reopening the state including retail stores, it seems garage sales should be allowed as well."
Still, she stressed the importance of residents who are hosting sales events to figure out a way to have social distancing in place for those attending and hosting. "Please make sure that these guidelines are strictly enforced," Broderson said, "and if you see that a garage sale that is not following social distance guidelines, skip that sale and go to one that is. Perhaps the lack of customers will encourage these sales to follow the guidelines as well."
