Garage and yard sales permitted, though social distancing guidelines are still in place

MUSCATINE — As the state continues to recover from the COVID-19 health crisis, residents are reminded that it is strongly recommended that citizens continue to follow the guidelines established by state and federal agencies in response to the pandemic — and that includes hosting or visiting garage sales, yard sales and other outdoor sales events.

"I know that people are anxious to begin garage sales and while the best case scenario is to wait, I know that some will not," Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson said, "With that in mind, please make sure that if you do have a garage sale, make accommodations so that everyone attending, as well as the host, follows all social distancing guidelines."

Some of these public health social distancing guidelines include having posters that encourage social distancing, making sure tables and chairs are at least six feet apart, having a flow guide that customers can follow, and asking that customers stand in a line during high traffic times.

Public Health officials also recommend cleaning and disinfecting tables and chairs throughout the day. All merchandise should be washed and dried or wiped down with disinfectant before being put on sale, and it is recommended that both customers and hosts wear masks and disposable gloves, and that there is hand sanitizer on site for people to use.