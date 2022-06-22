Gas dock opens for 2022 season

The Muscatine Boat harbor and the Municipal Gas Dock, located in the upriver portion of Riverside Park on the Mississippi, is now open and available for public use. Both are operated by Muscatine Parks and Rec. The marina has 18 houseboat slots and 64 smaller boat slots available for rent. Docking season continues through Oct. 1. The Municipal Gas Dock has gas and diesel available with pump out service for boaters. It is open 5-7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, weather permitting. For more information about rentals call the parks and rec department at 563-263-0241.