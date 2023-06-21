The Gas Dock, operated by the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department, will be open daily for boaters’ convenience. It is located on the Muscatine riverfront in the channel just upriver from the Muscatine Boat Harbor. It will have both gas and diesel available along with pump out service for boaters. It is open 5-7 p.m. on Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, weather permitting. Fuel is also available during the weekdays by calling the Parks and Recreation office at 563- 263-0241 between the hours of 10 and 11 a.m.