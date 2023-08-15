As the summer is winding down from weeks to days until school starts again, several projects are being completed in Muscatine School District buildings. Projects are being completed at Susan Clark Junior High, Grant Elementary and Muscatine High School. Additional projects are coming up. Those coming soon include: a new softball field at Muscatine High School; major renovations to Tom Bruner Field; additional gym space at Susan Clark; a classroom addition at Jefferson Elementary; the "Don't Quit" fitness center at Susan Clark; and updates to the central auditorium and gym.