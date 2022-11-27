Local artist Chris Anderson paints holiday murals on the windows of MidWestOne bank, this year aided by his 14-year-old daughter Chiara Wilson. The duo is painting the windows of all the MidWestOne locations in Muscatine.
Gift of time and love
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine High School junior Kahina Anais Ourkhou, 17, died after a medical emergency Friday, according to Tony Loconsole, district director o…
MUSCATINE – On November 4, the Iowa Association of County Medical Examiners (IACME) handed out its annual Distinguished Service Award during a…
After a search that culminated in the interviewing of six candidates last week, the city of Muscatine has announced that Capt. Anthony Kies is…
Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Mus…
A total of $25,000 was transferred from the Muscatine County Attorney’s fine collections fund to the county general fund Monday morning during…
With the weekend after Thanksgiving being promoted by marketing agents as a time to encourage holiday shopping in what is traditionally the bu…
On Saturday, November 19, Muscatine Parks and Recreation and the Muscatine Running Club held their annual Turkey Trot at the Municipal Golf Course.
Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he hopes to make American great again, again, and the news was not a surprise to local po…
Editor-publisher John Mahin “was secretary and manager of the Soldiers’ Monument Association of Muscatine County which erected the beautiful s…
The trial of a Morning Sun man accused of leaving the scene of a crash that left Grandview firefighter and paramedic Devin Estabrook dead has …