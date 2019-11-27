MUSCATINE — Missipi Brew’s annual charity auction gives people the chance to give back and enjoy a good party.
Missipi Brewing Company has held its annual Bachelor and Bachelorette auction for eight years. This year's event is at 11:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29, at the pub, 107 Iowa Avenue. While there are no real dates involved, the men and women auction off chances to join them on a group-date trip on a party bus on Jan 25. The event is hosted by local Muscatine celebrity and radio personality Tony Tone.
“It’s a pretty popular event each year,” said Erin Gafeller, a manager at Missipi Brew, “I think last year we had at least fifteen participants. It’s just a fun thing to participate in.”
This year, 12 have signed up so far. Alex Armstrong, also a manager at the pub, said in the past, people sign up to be auctioned the night of the event.
“This event is open to everyone who wants to help,” said Armstrong. “It’s just our way of giving back to the community and those less fortunate, and it’s always amazing to see all the support."
Proceeds will help Christmas charities such as Shop With a Cop and Toyz 4 Kidz. The pub donates the cost of the party bus.
You have free articles remaining.
Last year, the auction brought in more than $5,000.
“I know a lot of people do the event because it’s for charity,” Gafeller said. “But they also look forward to the party bus trip afterward.”
“We’ve been around since 1980, and we all just want to help out our community the best we can,” Armstrong said.
Along with the auction, 20% of all sales this week will go to Christmas charities. Missipi Brew also is collecting coat and warm clothing donations for Jessica’s Closet.
At 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, Missipi Brew will host its Annual Taco-Eating Contest. Each participant must raise at least $100 for charity first, and the person who has raised the most money and the person who eats the most tacos get $25 in Brew Bucks.
“We just want to say to everyone that we’re thankful to them for helping us stay open all these years,” said Armstrong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.