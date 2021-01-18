GMCCI and Fareway give out gift cards to local businesses through $200,000 donation

MUSCATINE — Last week, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry gave out $2,000 in gift cards to local businesses thanks to a generous donation by Fareway.
In April 2020, Fareway donated $200,000 to the Iowa Association of Chambers and Commerce, which then passed that money along to all of its members across the state of Iowa, including GMCCI, in the form of gift cards to Fareway that could then be given to the chambers’ communities.
Another round of donations was given out in May, and in December, applications for donations opened up once again as a means to help businesses and communities that were struggling during what was supposed to be a busy season.
“We are excited to continue our support of small businesses and their employees this holiday season," Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer said in a press release. "As small businesses continue to face challenges, we are proud to again partner with IACC, which understands how best to serve its small business members during this unique economic time.”
GMCCI Director of Member Services Shelley Sides said this second donation had been unexpected and was a surprise for everyone at the Chamber. Sides also said it felt amazing to receive the money and then pass it along to its members.
“Honestly, it felt like it was Christmas,” Sides said. “It couldn’t have come at a better time, since businesses were struggling, and so we felt like this was a neat way to give back.”
This time around, GMCCI decided to focus on some of Muscatine’s many local restaurants that have been impacted by a decrease in dine-in customers.
“A lot of them have adapted pretty well, but they’re still down in revenue, so they’re still hurting,” Sides said. “And so we really wanted to reach out to them. We understand that some of their employees may not be working as many hours or getting as many tips, so we decided to really focus on the restaurants in particular.”
GMCCI also gave gift cards to entertainment businesses, such as The Palms 10 and the Rose Bowl, as well as small retail businesses. With 40 Fareway gift cards to give away, it wanted to focus on helping as many businesses as possible, especially those who already purchased supplies from Fareway.
“It just felt really nice, and I know they appreciated it very much. I think that was the big thing, that we wanted them to know that we were still supporting them and wanted to give back to them,” Sides said.
She also emphasized how important local businesses were to GMCCI, and that it was only natural to look for ways to help provide its members with money and support as often as possible.
“These restaurants and retailers chose to start their business in Muscatine, and it’s only added to the richness of our community,” Sides said. “We feel it’s good to give back to them, especially when they give so much of themselves to Muscatine. We’re proud of our community and the businesses that are here, and we want to continue to attract businesses.”
Additionally, Sides wanted to express her and the Chamber’s gratitude towards Fareway for its generosity and the opportunity to brighten its members’ day with a simple yet meaningful gift.
“We really appreciate that they’ve considered the families and the businesses," she said, "especially during this time of the year, so we really appreciate the fact that they were so giving.”