GMCCI and Fareway give out gift cards to local businesses through $200,000 donation

This time around, GMCCI decided to focus on some of Muscatine’s many local restaurants that have been impacted by a decrease in dine-in customers.

“A lot of them have adapted pretty well, but they’re still down in revenue, so they’re still hurting,” Sides said. “And so we really wanted to reach out to them. We understand that some of their employees may not be working as many hours or getting as many tips, so we decided to really focus on the restaurants in particular.”

GMCCI also gave gift cards to entertainment businesses, such as The Palms 10 and the Rose Bowl, as well as small retail businesses. With 40 Fareway gift cards to give away, it wanted to focus on helping as many businesses as possible, especially those who already purchased supplies from Fareway.

“It just felt really nice, and I know they appreciated it very much. I think that was the big thing, that we wanted them to know that we were still supporting them and wanted to give back to them,” Sides said.

She also emphasized how important local businesses were to GMCCI, and that it was only natural to look for ways to help provide its members with money and support as often as possible.