GMCCI asks the Muscatine business owners and employees answer new survey

MUSCATINE — Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industries (GMCCI) has just release a new 10 question survey for Muscatine area employers, business owners and employees to take in order to help provide information regarding the Muscatine Community School District’s Return to Learn plan.
“It was unfortunate with the spring semester and schools being shut down, a lot of people were reactive and trying to figure out how to adapt while parents were working,” said Erik Reader, president and CEO. “Now we’re onto the other side of the spectrum where kids are getting ready to go back to school and in some cases parents haven’t even gone back to work yet.”
As it did when COVID-19 arrived in the county in March, GMCCI hopes to hear from local businesses to understand how the pandemic has impacted them.
“With kids getting ready to go back to school in a couple of weeks, we just want to try and make sure we’re able to learn as much as we can about our current business and organizational stakeholders,” Reader said, “A lot has changed in their world over the past five months or so. People are trying to figure out how (returning to school) is going to affect their day-to-day lives.”
Reader said the chamber is “casting a wide net” and the survey is open to all Muscatine businesses and employees. “With the Muscatine community, we do have people who are driving in to work from as far as 45 minutes and beyond away,” he said, “So we just wanted to see how our employers are dealing with some of that stuff.”
Survey takers will find questions relating to paid time off, working from home, childcare and/or transportation services and more.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to share the results with some of our other partners in the community,” Reader said. “We’ve had our bi-weekly calls with some of the other service organizations, but we’d like to see where there might be any gaps in services and if there’s any way that the Chamber help out directly.”
This can include helping businesses with communication as well as giving them access to resources. “We need to understand what businesses are seeing or needing first, or if there’s a lot of uncertainty, before we can help,” Reader continued.
“The better that we can react on our end or know what we can look out for, the more it’ll help paint a picture of how we’re doing locally,” said Reader. “We just hope to learn more about what’s going on for everybody in their day-to-day lives.”
The GMCCI Business and Organizational Impact on Return to Learn Survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Muscatine-Return-To-Learn or on the GMCCI Facebook page.
