GMCCI asks the Muscatine business owners and employees answer new survey

MUSCATINE — Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industries (GMCCI) has just release a new 10 question survey for Muscatine area employers, business owners and employees to take in order to help provide information regarding the Muscatine Community School District’s Return to Learn plan.

“It was unfortunate with the spring semester and schools being shut down, a lot of people were reactive and trying to figure out how to adapt while parents were working,” said Erik Reader, president and CEO. “Now we’re onto the other side of the spectrum where kids are getting ready to go back to school and in some cases parents haven’t even gone back to work yet.”

As it did when COVID-19 arrived in the county in March, GMCCI hopes to hear from local businesses to understand how the pandemic has impacted them.

“With kids getting ready to go back to school in a couple of weeks, we just want to try and make sure we’re able to learn as much as we can about our current business and organizational stakeholders,” Reader said, “A lot has changed in their world over the past five months or so. People are trying to figure out how (returning to school) is going to affect their day-to-day lives.”