GMCCI names Kim Seligman as their 2019 Volunteer of the Year

Seligman said they are seeing more cases of Type 2 diabetes, which is preventable.

“It really weighs heavy on my heart…” she said.

Her group provides educational programs and support and tries to clear up the stigma and confusion surrounding diabetes.

It is a “heartwarming” experience, she said.

“A lot of what I do is just walking alongside people. Understanding the disease helps me to help others,” Seligman said. “It’s also a passion of mine to help educate and empower families living with Type 1 or Type 2. They have an opportunity to educate others and share the knowledge they have.”

While it might not have been the usual Volunteer of the Year ceremony due to COVID-19 concerns, Seligman still considered receiving the award an amazing experience that was “humbling beyond words” and wishes she could share the award with those living with diabetes, believing that they should get recognition as well.

“I want to continue being an advocate for them and empower them to have their own voice,” she said.

Seligman was more than happy to wear a mask while she received her reward. “Unfortunately, individuals that live with diabetes are definitely high risk of more complications if they get COVID. So I totally believe in wearing that mask, and if we can help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we all need to take our part in doing that.”

