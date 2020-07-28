GMCCI names Kim Seligman as their 2019 Volunteer of the Year

MUSCATINE — Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI) presented its 2019 Volunteer of the Year award this week to Kim Seligman.
"(Kim) just seemed like a really appropriate reciprocate of this award," Alicia Bull, director of events and special programs for the chamber. "We’re just really happy that she has been able to serve our community, and we can’t think of a more deserving individual than Kim to receive this year’s award.”
Bull said nominees can be anyone living in Muscatine County who provides any level of volunteerism and gives back to their community. “Every year, it seems like we’ve kind of had (nominees) all over the board, but if there’s someone that’s been really inspirational toward a certain milestone in Muscatine, a lot of times they’ll come to the surface and be recognized,” Bull said.
Seligman is being recognized for her tireless efforts in raising awareness for individuals with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes and offering them support. She does this through the Muscatine Diabetes Project, a non-profit that she and her family started in 2016 that provides diabetes education, outreach activities and support groups in Muscatine County.
“I was very humbled,” said Seligman, “I know that I do a lot of work with diabetes, but I never expected this recognition.”
Seligman was nominated by Cinda Hilger, a resident she met through her work. Hilger’s son and husband both have Type 1 diabetes.
“She has been a part of our organization here in Muscatine for a number of years,” Seligman said, “and she was actually one of our board members at one time, as well.”
Seligman said her diabetes journey began in 1993 when her late son, Matt, was diagnosed with diabetes at age 6.
“Our son lived with diabetes and lived life to the fullest,” she said. “He participated in a lot of activities… One of his main motivations was to help with diabetes research, and he had participated in a number of studies at the University of Iowa.”
After Matt passed away in 2004 due to complications of living with diabetes, Seligman wanted to continue her son’s volunteer efforts. “I knew what Matt’s motivation was and his excitement in finding a cure.” In 2005, she partnered with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and from there she focused on fundraising through events such as the Watermelon Stampede and the Walk to Cure Diabetes event.
In 2015, the research foundation was rebranded and Muscatine was unable to continue holding a walk.
“We were looking at ways to continue supporting individuals and families living with diabetes,” she said, “Our committee got organized in 2016 and became an advisory board, and the Muscatine Diabetes Project was organized.”
Seligman said they are seeing more cases of Type 2 diabetes, which is preventable.
“It really weighs heavy on my heart…” she said.
Her group provides educational programs and support and tries to clear up the stigma and confusion surrounding diabetes.
It is a “heartwarming” experience, she said.
“A lot of what I do is just walking alongside people. Understanding the disease helps me to help others,” Seligman said. “It’s also a passion of mine to help educate and empower families living with Type 1 or Type 2. They have an opportunity to educate others and share the knowledge they have.”
While it might not have been the usual Volunteer of the Year ceremony due to COVID-19 concerns, Seligman still considered receiving the award an amazing experience that was “humbling beyond words” and wishes she could share the award with those living with diabetes, believing that they should get recognition as well.
“I want to continue being an advocate for them and empower them to have their own voice,” she said.
Seligman was more than happy to wear a mask while she received her reward. “Unfortunately, individuals that live with diabetes are definitely high risk of more complications if they get COVID. So I totally believe in wearing that mask, and if we can help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we all need to take our part in doing that.”
