GMCCI offers new resources for small businesses, including Start-up Grants and Microloans

Beyond these resources, they have begun offering a new Microloan and Start-Up Grant program. Additionally, neither of these programs will be geographically restrictive, with businesses being allowed to open throughout the Muscatine and 52761 zip code area instead of only downtown. With these new tools, Reader hopes to help people get over the “initial cost hump” for opening a business.

“People have come to us saying that they’ve had a change of employment and have always wanted to open up a business, and we can help out with that transition and help them get going,” Reader said, “We’re just trying to adapt and evolve to what the market’s asking for.”

With the Microloans, they can be paid back within 12 to 36 months, having interest rates lower than the traditional lenders average market rate. Repayment is also based on the amount given, the needs of the borrower and the use of funds. Each loan can range from $1,000 to $10,000 dollars. As for the Start-up Grants, they give out $1,000 maximum and don’t need to be paid back. The process of funding these grants will be on a reimbursement basis.