GMCCI reports that local businesses are staying steady, continues to offer support

Through acquiring gift cards for the Staycation giveaways, GMCCI has begun looking into other ways residents can purchase gift cards and gift certificates from businesses that residents can’t enter at the moment or that don’t have a website. The Chamber is also continuing efforts in distributing new information and working with the Iowa Economic Development Authority as well as other partners throughout the region and state to provide resources and services.

“If there are any small businesses out there that have any questions, whether you’re a member or not, we’re more than happy to help people out,” Reader said. “We want to be a welcoming entity for any businesses that might have questions or are stuck. We can help them through that.”

However, even with the local economy remaining steady, Reader acknowledged that there’s still going to be some difficulty, as well as some unknowns, such as whether laid-off employees such as cooks and bartenders will eventually find work again or if they will eventually have to find a new job in a new industry.

“It’s not going to be a flip of a switch,” Reader said. “The economy’s not just going to go back up overnight; it’s kind of going to be a slow release so that people can still practice social distancing as restrictions are lifted.”