GMCCI reports that local businesses are staying steady, continues to offer support

MUSCATINE — The restrictions to various Muscatine businesses and restaurants have brought many changes, both good and bad.
As the city enters the second month since the restrictions, while there is still no clear answer, there is still a bit of light and positivity to be found.
“There’s residual effects from all of the closures,” said Erik Reader, president and CEO of Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GMCCI). About four weeks ago, when Muscatine was entering the first phase of business restrictions, GMCCI rolled out a survey to help forecast how Muscatine businesses would fare with restrictions. So far, reality has lined up with the survey results.
“There was still that initial hit to sales, which was obvious,” Reader said. Industries such as restaurants, hotels and entertainment, such as Fridley Theaters and Rose Bowl Bowling Alley, may have taken a bigger hit than most retail businesses in town. However, to the Chamber’s knowledge, there hasn’t been any Muscatine businesses that have had to shut down or are at the risk of shutting down permanently, unlike in other parts of Iowa and Illinois. The unemployment numbers in Muscatine aren’t as high as in other areas, either.
Reader says that is because Muscatine is a diverse community, not relying on one form of industry such as tourism.
“We’re not lopsided one way or the other, so we haven’t taken as hard of a hit,” he said. However, another indicator of the resilience within Muscatine’s business community has been adaption to change.
According to Reader, that has included strategies such as restaurants scaling back their menus to become more delivery-focused, using other forms of communication such as text messaging alerts and social media, using different models for selling certain items such as alcohol or mixed drinks, and transitioning to an e-commerce shopping experience.
“Some retailers have worked with their website providers and have created a whole new e-commerce platform, which is really cool,” Reader said, “While this situation has brought a wave of frustration and irritation, it’s led into a wave of energy — an attitude of, ‘Hey, we’re all in this together, so let’s try some new things out’.”
Many of the new strategies may be beneficial even after the pandemic has passed.
That includes the new #MakeItMuscatine campaign and the Staycation Giveaways, which have been very well received, gaining plenty of responses.
“It’s been cool to see people engage with different businesses,” Reader said. “They’re throwing out their favorite menu items or favorite flowers, and the businesses get all those notifications letting them know that people are commenting, so hopefully it gives them some positive energy.”
Through acquiring gift cards for the Staycation giveaways, GMCCI has begun looking into other ways residents can purchase gift cards and gift certificates from businesses that residents can’t enter at the moment or that don’t have a website. The Chamber is also continuing efforts in distributing new information and working with the Iowa Economic Development Authority as well as other partners throughout the region and state to provide resources and services.
“If there are any small businesses out there that have any questions, whether you’re a member or not, we’re more than happy to help people out,” Reader said. “We want to be a welcoming entity for any businesses that might have questions or are stuck. We can help them through that.”
However, even with the local economy remaining steady, Reader acknowledged that there’s still going to be some difficulty, as well as some unknowns, such as whether laid-off employees such as cooks and bartenders will eventually find work again or if they will eventually have to find a new job in a new industry.
“It’s not going to be a flip of a switch,” Reader said. “The economy’s not just going to go back up overnight; it’s kind of going to be a slow release so that people can still practice social distancing as restrictions are lifted.”
There are also currently discussions around how the Chamber will handle some of the city’s well-known events, such as Shop Hops, Almost Friday Fest and the Fourth of July parade and fireworks, which may get pushed to Labor Day.
“It’s tough not knowing if this situation will go into July, and we don’t want to be forcing people into a situation that could be potentially dangerous,” Reader said. “I don’t think we’re going to be doing a Zoom meeting for the fireworks, but we’re looking into alternatives.”
Still, Reader hopes that GMCCI can continue thinking of ways to spread support and fun to local businesses while still keeping within the new social distancing restrictions, and that all Muscatine businesses make it through this difficult time.
