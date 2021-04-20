GMCCI to hold first annual downtown "Sip & Shop" event on May 7

MUSCATINE – On Friday night, May 7, Downtown Muscatine will be holding its first annual Sip & Shop event for residents, shopping fans and wine tasters.

Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy shopping at Downtown Muscatine stores from 5 to 8 p.m., with many remaining open past their usual business hours.

These businesses include 2nd & Mane, Creations by Oz, Feather Your Nest Interiors, Flipped Out Furniture, Fresh Home & Lifestyle Market, National Pearl Button Museum at the History & Industry Center, Red&Lee Vintage, Salon Incognito, SG Studios, Sunrise Galleries, The Gift Gallery, The HallTree Boutique, The Pointy End Pawn, The Wild Thing, Uncommon Style and Urban Farmhouse.

At each stop they make, shoppers can try a one ounce sample of a variety of wines. Each person who registers for the event also gets a commemorative Sip & Shop wine glass courtesy of the event’s host, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI), as well as a 21+ wristband.

With shopping, dining and a whole array of sample drinks available, GMCCI is hoping that residents see this event as a way to unwind while still supporting retail and smaller businesses that may still be struggling due to the pandemic.