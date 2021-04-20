 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GMCCI to hold first annual downtown "Sip & Shop" event on May 7
0 comments
alert top story
MAKE PLANS

GMCCI to hold first annual downtown "Sip & Shop" event on May 7

{{featured_button_text}}
Streetscape project resumes

On Friday night, May 7, Downtown Muscatine will be holding its first annual Sip & Shop event for residents, shopping fans and wine tasters.

 DAVID HOTLE

MUSCATINE – On Friday night, May 7, Downtown Muscatine will be holding its first annual Sip & Shop event for residents, shopping fans and wine tasters.

Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy shopping at Downtown Muscatine stores from 5 to 8 p.m., with many remaining open past their usual business hours.

These businesses include 2nd & Mane, Creations by Oz, Feather Your Nest Interiors, Flipped Out Furniture, Fresh Home & Lifestyle Market, National Pearl Button Museum at the History & Industry Center, Red&Lee Vintage, Salon Incognito, SG Studios, Sunrise Galleries, The Gift Gallery, The HallTree Boutique, The Pointy End Pawn, The Wild Thing, Uncommon Style and Urban Farmhouse.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At each stop they make, shoppers can try a one ounce sample of a variety of wines. Each person who registers for the event also gets a commemorative Sip & Shop wine glass courtesy of the event’s host, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI), as well as a 21+ wristband.

With shopping, dining and a whole array of sample drinks available, GMCCI is hoping that residents see this event as a way to unwind while still supporting retail and smaller businesses that may still be struggling due to the pandemic.

“We are hoping to have a successful first year, so we can continue to offer fun events to the community,” GMCCI Marketing and Events Coordinator Dena Ferreira said. “We had a very successful Girls Getaway a couple weeks ago, so we are optimistic that it will be another great turnout.”

To register, visit https://sipandshopmuscatine.eventbrite.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wapello man charged with sexual abuse
Crime-and-courts

Wapello man charged with sexual abuse

WAPELLO – A Wapello man registered as a sex offender was arrested Monday by the Wapello Police after a sexual assault was reported to have tak…

One injured in accident on H22 Tuesday
Local

One injured in accident on H22 Tuesday

  • Updated

LOUISA COUNTY — A Burlington man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a head-on crash between a pickup and a semi on H22 just east of Highway 61.

Damaged yacht remains in Muscatine
Local

Damaged yacht remains in Muscatine

  • Updated

An 80-foot yacht that was rescued Wednesday as it was taking on water just off Muscatine while travelling to Minnesota remained on the Muscati…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News