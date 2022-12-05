The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course closed for the season Sunday, Dec. 4. The clubhouse will remain open throughout the winter months for event rentals, simulator play, golf lessons and stocking up on necessities from the pro shop. Winter hours are: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. The clubhouse will be closed on Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the winter months.
Golf course ends season Sunday
