 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Golf course ends season Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
clubhouse

The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course closed for the season Sunday, Dec. 4. The clubhouse will remain open throughout the winter months for event rentals, simulator play, golf lessons and stocking up on necessities from the pro shop. Winter hours are: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. The clubhouse will be closed on Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the winter months.

 DAVID HOTLE

The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course closed for the season Sunday, Dec. 4. The clubhouse will remain open throughout the winter months for event rentals, simulator play, golf lessons and stocking up on necessities from the pro shop. Winter hours are: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. The clubhouse will be closed on Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the winter months.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Classes resume at MCC after threat

Classes resume at MCC after threat

MUSCATINE — Students were allowed to return to classes at Muscatine Community College on Thursday morning, but the staff continues to be alert…

Water woes plague trailer home park

Water woes plague trailer home park

WAPELLO — A rural trailer home park near Wapello has experienced water supply problems and county and state officials are scrambling to provid…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News