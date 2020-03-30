Good Things are Happening in Muscatine Contest now open

To celebrate the good things happening in Muscatine, the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department has announced an online photo contest.

Muscatine residents are encouraged to enter the virtual Good Things are Happening in Muscatine photo contest by submitting pictures with descriptions to the Parks and Recreation Department. Picture submissions can show any aspect, event or scene that was enjoyed in Muscatine over the past calendar year.

All participants will be entered into a drawing to win an individual Season Pass to the Muscatine Aquatic Center valid for the 2020 season. Submissions can be sent via email to parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov. For more information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Rec Department office by phone at 563-263-0241 or by email.

