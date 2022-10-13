Goodwill offers thrills and chills for Halloween

MUSCATINE – People looking for that special and unique costume to wear to a Halloween party need look no further than Muscatine Goodwill for a costume at a fraction of the cost many big box stores would charge.

For the last year, workers at the 18 stores of Goodwill of the Heartland have been trying to foresee what will be in high demand for Halloween. They then put aside donated Halloween items they find that would make good costume pieces. With the release of the new Hocus Pocus movie, Goodwill stores are reporting witch costumes are in high demand. Also popular are the old favorites such as a ghost, clown, vampire, or police officer. Even if someone isn’t sure what they want to be for Halloween, the racks set up in the center of the store can be browsed for ideas of what would make a good costume. Many of the accessories are separated by category.

“It’s our biggest sale of the year,” Lisa Wagner assistant store manager for Muscatine Goodwill, said. “It’s like everybody’s Christmas at the big box. Here at Goodwill, it’s Halloween. That’s our big seller.”

She said that even before Halloween season, the items are put out so high school students can look through the costumes to find items for their spirit days. On Sept. 12, the event begins, the racks are put up in the center of the store, and the items are put out. Behind the scenes, workers have been sorting the items since July.

Kolbi Jamison, retail project manager for Goodwill of the Heartland, said the items saved for Halloween aren’t just normal costumes. They include such things as vintage clothes like black, red, and purple dresses or graduation gowns that can be turned into a cape. She said Goodwill specializes in providing costumes that can’t be found elsewhere.

“We want our shopper to come to our store and buy a costume that is not going to look like the other pirate or the other witch at that party,” she said. ”We want you to come in and get that one-of-a-kind outfit.”

She also said that 88-cents of every dollar spent at Goodwill goes back into the mission of helping people reach their fullest potential.

To help people assemble their costumes, Goodwill has ideas on its Web site that can be found at https://www.goodwill.org/halloween/.