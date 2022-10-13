Gov. Kim Reynolds visits Muscatine

MUSCATINE – It was standing room only at the Muscatine Family Restaurant Thursday morning as many eager fans and members of the Muscatine County Republicans waited to hear an address from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is seeking to keep her position over challenger Deidre DeJear.

During the speech, in which Reynolds was joined by GOP candidates U.S. Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks and Iowa attorney general hopeful Brenna Bird, she encouraged a “red wave.” She opened by commenting at the large number of people who had attended the event and thanked the owners of the restaurant, commenting that small business is what drives the Iowa economy.

“At every event we have been seeing record turnouts,” Reynolds said. “They are excited and they are ready to take this country back.”

Reynolds spoke of several challenges she has faced as governor, including flooding, the COVID-19 health emergency and a derecho. She spoke of how Iowans pull together during a crisis and said that Iowa is much better off for it.

She also criticized the Biden administration, saying there is “insanity every day.” She said the U.S. is seeing reprecussions from such things as open borders and high fuel prices. She also said she sees a “stark contrast” to that in Iowa under conservative leadership.

“We trusted Iowans to do the right thing and they did,” she said. Reynolds spoke of things like rejecting lockdowns and letting people make their own decisions as a positive in the state. She also said the state is no longer taxing retirement income.

She commented that Iowa had recently made a top 10 list for best states to live. Reynolds also commented a “red wave doesn’t happen unless you show up. You have to show up and support things.”