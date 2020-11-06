Gov. Reynolds announces theater relief program, Fridley Theaters VP thankful

Any theater chain with theaters or corporate ownership outside of Iowa may also benefit from this relief program, so long as they only use funds from the grant for their Iowa-based screens and operations.

“We are very excited and extremely grateful that the governor listened to our pleas for help,” Vannorsdel said.

As vice president of Fridley, Vannorsdel helped lead a campaign to appropriate CARES Act funding for theaters, working closely with other theater chains across Iowa as well as with the governor’s office to try and get this grant made.

“Many industries have been hit, but movie theaters have been among the hardest hit industries due to COVID-19, and a broken supply chain – Hollywood – not providing content,” Vanndorsdel continues. As such, he feels that this grant couldn’t have come at a better time.

Recently, Disney announced it would be moving two films previously acquired from 20th Century Fox, "Free Guy" and "Death on the Nile," from their former December release dates. This has left Dreamworks’ "Croods 2" and "Wonder Woman 1984" as the only major films left in 2020, with the latter rumored to move its release date as well.

“This funding will help act as a bridge between potential federal COVID-19 relief and new Hollywood titles,” Vanndorsdel said, adding that for many towns across the state, movie theaters have become a major part of their “community lifeblood”, acting as major staples on main streets and in downtown areas. “The funding will help keep theaters across the state from closing.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.