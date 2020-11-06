Gov. Reynolds announces theater relief program, Fridley Theaters VP thankful

MUSCATINE — In October, Vice President of Fridley Theaters Russell Vannorsdel said in order for local movie theaters to continue staying afloat, they would need funding to help them recover.
Now it would seem this funding is coming, just in time.
On Thursday, Governor Kim Reynolds, along with the Iowa Economic Development Authority, announced the launch of the Iowa Theater Relief Program, which would provide short-term relief to Iowa movie theaters that applied for it.
This program, which is described as an extension of the Small Business Relief Grant program, would also help assure the continued operations of local movie theaters during the ongoing pandemic.
Fridley Theaters owns Palms 10 Theater in Muscatine.
Officials have stated that Iowa has set aside $5.5 million from the federal CARES Act to fund this program, giving theaters $10,000 per screen in their theater. Theaters can apply for this grant through the IEDA and must be eligible in order to receive the funds, with the application window being open from Monday, Nov. 9 to Monday, Nov. 16 at 5 p.m.
These guidelines for eligibility include being a movie theater that operates in Iowa and that shows films to all ages, had conducted regularly scheduled screenings in 2019, has had a revenue loss in 2020, and had limitations or restrictions placed on them through Reynolds’ Proclamation of Disaster Emergency on or after March 17, 2020 or has not been able to reopen between Mar. 17 and the submission date of the application.
Any theater chain with theaters or corporate ownership outside of Iowa may also benefit from this relief program, so long as they only use funds from the grant for their Iowa-based screens and operations.
“We are very excited and extremely grateful that the governor listened to our pleas for help,” Vannorsdel said.
As vice president of Fridley, Vannorsdel helped lead a campaign to appropriate CARES Act funding for theaters, working closely with other theater chains across Iowa as well as with the governor’s office to try and get this grant made.
“Many industries have been hit, but movie theaters have been among the hardest hit industries due to COVID-19, and a broken supply chain – Hollywood – not providing content,” Vanndorsdel continues. As such, he feels that this grant couldn’t have come at a better time.
Recently, Disney announced it would be moving two films previously acquired from 20th Century Fox, "Free Guy" and "Death on the Nile," from their former December release dates. This has left Dreamworks’ "Croods 2" and "Wonder Woman 1984" as the only major films left in 2020, with the latter rumored to move its release date as well.
“This funding will help act as a bridge between potential federal COVID-19 relief and new Hollywood titles,” Vanndorsdel said, adding that for many towns across the state, movie theaters have become a major part of their “community lifeblood”, acting as major staples on main streets and in downtown areas. “The funding will help keep theaters across the state from closing.”
