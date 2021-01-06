Gov. Reynolds stands strong on in-person classes, Muscatine superintendent agrees

In November 2020, the Muscatine Community School District was one of the many districts that requested temporary closures. It helped improve staffing levels for MCSD, but Christopher does not see closures as a permanent solution.

“For a short period of time, it is manager, but the longer we remain in a remote learning model, the more challenging it becomes,” he said. “Our staffing levels are currently very good, and we will monitor those levels closely. As the vaccinations roll out and staff take advantage of those, we should be in a good place to maintain face-to-face instruction.”

Muscatine Community College also temporarily closed its doors in Nov. 2020, offering in-person options with classes that required a lab or hands-on work. Though colleges act separately from the Iowa Department of Education, President Naomi DeWinter gave her own perspective on the subject.

“We continue to offer choices for our students… and we will continue to have that option, especially for courses or programs that are very hands-on,” DeWinter said. Along with online and in-person courses, MCC has also begun offering LiveOnline courses.