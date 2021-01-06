Gov. Reynolds stands strong on in-person classes, Muscatine superintendent agrees

MUSCATINE – Earlier this week, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds reiterated her stance on students returning to classes, emphasizing the importance of in-person classes.
In December, Reynolds said she believed COVID-19 cases were going down, allowing schools closed due to absences, staffing levels and high positivity rates to re-open without much issue.
“We need to get the kids back in school, and we need to recognize that the majority of the schools are doing that,” Reynolds said during her Dec. 22 press conference. President-Elect Joe Biden also shares this view, promising schools will be reopened during his presidency.
Muscatine Superintendent Clint Christopher shares Reynolds’ views on keeping schools open, saying in-person learning is the best model for most students, and that the district will continue to offer in-person classes for as long as safely possible.
Christopher, however, acknowledged some students have found success in the virtual model, and has said that the district will continue to offer this model as well for the rest of the school year, as well as in the future.
“Developing a long-term plan for families who prefer a virtual model is something we will be addressing this spring,” he said, “For the second semester and moving forward, students must attend regularly and maintain academic expectations in order to remain in the virtual model.”
In November 2020, the Muscatine Community School District was one of the many districts that requested temporary closures. It helped improve staffing levels for MCSD, but Christopher does not see closures as a permanent solution.
“For a short period of time, it is manager, but the longer we remain in a remote learning model, the more challenging it becomes,” he said. “Our staffing levels are currently very good, and we will monitor those levels closely. As the vaccinations roll out and staff take advantage of those, we should be in a good place to maintain face-to-face instruction.”
Muscatine Community College also temporarily closed its doors in Nov. 2020, offering in-person options with classes that required a lab or hands-on work. Though colleges act separately from the Iowa Department of Education, President Naomi DeWinter gave her own perspective on the subject.
“We continue to offer choices for our students… and we will continue to have that option, especially for courses or programs that are very hands-on,” DeWinter said. Along with online and in-person courses, MCC has also begun offering LiveOnline courses.
“It’s basically online but at a scheduled time, so there’s some structure. We’re actually seeing an increase in student enrollment in those LiveOnline courses for the spring semester. It kind of shows us that students are looking at different options and are voting with their feet,” DeWinter continued, adding that MCC is focused on student comfort and choice.
Following the governor’s December statements, the Iowa Department of Education rejected a request for online learning made by the Des Moines School District on Dec. 28. As of January 4, all Iowa schools have reopened following the holiday break and no districts have been approved for temporary online learning.
Director Ann Lebo explained that this rejection was due to Polk County’s positivity rate being below 15 percent, and that the district’s current 15 percent absentee rate had less weight due to the report being older than six weeks.
When asked if he was worried about being denied a closure request should the MCSD need to apply for another one, Christopher said “The state has been very supportive of those requests when it has been a demonstrated need based on current staff absences, student absences and community transmission.”
When it came to online VS in-person classes, DeWinter said that she wanted students to have every option available to them.
“Those decisions should be made jointly between the school and the family,” she said. “I think even mandating that you have to have in-person classes is still dependent on the availability of teachers and custodians. It’s not a simple thing… Hopefully once we get to the point of greater vaccination, then maybe a mandate for in-person classes makes more sense.”
Christopher said should MCSD need to continue in-person classes amidst another staff shortage, they would implement a plan similar to the one in November, where they moved individual buildings in the district to a virtual model along with using non-instructional staff to help fill other roles.
“I think our previous move to virtual learning showed us that we are prepared if we need to go back to a virtual model,” Christopher said. “We must also maintain that vigilance outside of the school environment to keep our community spread as minimal as possible. With the vaccines rolling out, this is even more critical.”
“It’s so important now to offer training and education for people who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic… It’s more important than ever to invest in yourself and invest in your advancement, and so we’re trying to work alongside the community to make that happen,” DeWinter said.