DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday issued a disaster proclamation for 10 counties in response to flooding along the Mississippi River.

The proclamation will allow state resources to be used to respond to and recover from the effects of the flood. Counties named in the proclamation include Allamakee, Clayton, Clinton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Jackson, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine and Scott.

Reynolds also instructed the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMD) to activate the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston in order to coordinate the state’s response. HSEMD is working with county emergency management, state and federal partners to monitor conditions and provide resources to those areas impacted by flooding.

Iowans living along the Mississippi are urged to prepare for possible flooding by having a plan to evacuate if necessary, packing an emergency kit with supplies for several days, staying informed about flood forecasts and flowing information and guidance from local authorities.