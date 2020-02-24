Grandview Avenue project pushed to next year's construction season

MUSCATINE — The Grandview Avenue Corridor Project, originally scheduled for the 2020 construction season, has been pushed to 2021, according to a news release from the city.

The Iowa Department of Transportation was unable to finalize the review of the plans and specifications in time, the release said. As a result, the Department of Public Works decided to recommend delaying the bidding and construction for the project until the following year.

According to Public Works Director Brian Stineman, the delay would allow the department more time to “finalize the alignment of the required 30-inch redundant force main sewer that needs to cross Grandview Avenue.”

This project, which will create a 3,700 foot redundant force main sewer and redundant line from Musser Park to the Water and Resource Recovery Facility, is expected to be completed in two years using two phases. The first phase will go from Pearl to Musser.

Even with the delay, it is still expected to be a busy construction season with the 2nd Street and Mulberry Avenue Roundabout Project in progress and about six other projects expected to start in spring and summer of 2020.

