Grandview Bypass plans approved

WAPELLO - The Louisa County Board of Supervisors approved the plans and specifications for improvements to 160th Street north of Grandview, also known as the Grandview Bypass, during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

According to past discussions, the current, mostly gravel road, will be upgraded to a paved or asphalt surface and its intersection with County Road (CR) G44 X will be modified to establish 160th Street as the primary route instead of going through Grandview.

County engineer Adam Shutt reviewed the plans with the board during Tuesday’s meeting, explaining the work would be conducted in phases, potentially over the next several years.

Shutt said Phase 1 included acquisition of right-of-way, which he said had already been conducted, but not yet finalized with any deed transfers. He said county attorney Adam Parsons was working on those documents.

Shutt indicated the property acquisition cost around $34,000, with the funds coming from the secondary roads department’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 construction account.

Phase II of the project will include grading, rock hauling, base improvement, steel culvert replacement and other work. Shutt said the roadway would eventually be widened to provide a 24-foot paved top with shoulders wide enough for pedestrians.

Shutt estimated Phase II would cost around $470,000, although he told the board he felt that might be high, but was unsure how much inflation would actually add to the cost.

He said the department’s Local Funds would be used to pay for this phase.

Once the base is established, Shutt said the next step would include applying a slag sealcoating surface, similar to the surface applied a few years ago to K Avenue and 142nd Street near Wapello.

The work would hopefully be completed by August of next year, Shutt indicated.

Following that work, an overlay of concrete or asphalt would be bid out the following fall, he continued, estimating it would take around $680,000 in Farm-to-Market funding to eventually complete the paving.

Shutt also reminded the supervisors about modifications he designed around the 160th Street/CR G44X intersection that will establish 160th Street as the primary roadway to divert traffic, especially large trucks, around Grandview.

In the rest of his weekly report to the board, Shutt said the shoulder paving on CR X17 and 145th/Springer Street, as part of a grant-funded trail development between Columbus Junction and Columbus City could be done by the end of the week.

Louisa County Conservation Board (LCCB) Executive Director Katie Hammond also met with the supervisors to update them on efforts to obtain three buildings through the Wapello Development Corporation (WDC).

According to previous discussions, the WDC has donated two small buildings to the board; and Hammond said she had submitted a proposal to the WDC for the third building, but had not yet received a reply.

The supervisors agreed to earmark $20,000 from the county’s share of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding to pay for the buildings and their relocation to the LCCB’s Wapello Maintenance Shop on K Avenue.

Hammond also presented the board with her department’s FY 22 Annual Report.

Louisa County Public Health Administration Roxanne Smith also provided her monthly department update.

In final action, the supervisors:

• Approved an FY 23 budget amendment, following a public hearing;

• Agreed to transfers $175,000 from the county Local Option Sales Tax fund to its General Basic fund;

• Approved vacation, accrued vacation, comp and casual day payouts for two county employees who recently resigned, including $2,071 to John Brotherton and $2,069 for Nicole Malcom.