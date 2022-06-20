Grandview project 80 percent complete

MUSCATINE — One of the main intersections on Grandview Avenue will be closed through July for the final major intersection work on the Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project, the Muscatine Department of Public Works reported.

Beginning June 20, the Grandview Avenue intersection at Houser and Sampson will be closed, Heuer Construction Inc. reports. Two-way traffic is expected to be restored by Aug. 1, weather permitting. The full closure of the intersection will be implemented on Sampson, east of the Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing; Houser, north of Mittman intersection; Mittman, south of the intersection with Houser; and Grandview, 200 feet south of the intersection with Houser and Sampson.

City Communications Director Kevin Jenison said supply-chain issues hadn’t impacted this year’s section of the $7.7 million project as it did last year. He said the city was expecting supply-chain issues as well as inflation to play a part in the final year’s work.

“Overall, it’s coming along very well,” he said. “They are either on schedule or ahead of schedule, depending on how you look at it. This is all weather dependent too.”

He said inflation was hitting every aspect of business.

“Nothing is as cheap as when the contract is written,” he said, saying rising prices are “worrisome” for both the city and the contractor. He stressed the contractors were doing their best to keep costs to a minimum and still give high quality. Jenison said there had been no additional expenses yet, but they are expected — especially as the project is getting close to the end.

So far, the project is about 80% complete, Jenison said.

According to a statement from the city of Muscatine, access to all Grandview Avenue business south of the Musser intersection to the Houser-Sampson intersection will be from the intersection with Musser. Through traffic coming from the south will be detoured west onto the U.S. Highway 61 bypass to the Hershey exit and to Mississippi Drive. Also traffic can be detoured east on Dick Drake Way to Stewart Road/Oregon and back to Grandview.

Pavement removal and underground work began Monday. Once complete, the section of Grandview will be rocked and prepped for paving. Tentative plans are to have Grandview Avenue completely open to two-way traffic once the new pavement cures, but the Sampson and Houser legs of the intersection will remain closed as they will be reconstructed after Grandview is open.

According to the release, the project remains on schedule. Once the roadway is completed, Heuer will complete sidewalks, driveways and landscapes, each in two phases. The project is tentatively scheduled to wrap up in November.

