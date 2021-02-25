Grant Elementary raises $945 for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in honor of classmate

MUSCATINE – In January, the students and staff at Grant Elementary School held a door decorating contest and coin drive fundraiser, with each of their classes participating.
The students and staff collected as many coins as they could during the three week-long coin drive – and ended up bringing in quite an impressive haul.
“It initiated first by our Student Leadership Team and the teachers that help run it,” Kindergarten Teacher Tasha Cantrell said. “We’re used to doing things all together in our building, but with the pandemic this year, we just haven’t been able to have our student meetings or events that we have together as a school.”
To feel more connected, the Student Leadership Team decided to combine a door decorating contest and the coin drive fundraiser, with each class decorating their door based off the U.S. state that they picked and coin drive being done for charity.
“We always try to find one if not two community service projects so that way the kids here at Grant can find ways to help people and learn that they can give back to the community and not just give back to ourselves in the building,” Angie Kulland, one of the sponsors for the Student Leadership Team.
Through this fundraiser, the school was able to raise $945.25, which was presented by the Student Leadership Team on Tuesday. Their goal was $500. Cantrell said that while it wasn’t necessarily a surprise that the school was able to exceed their goal, she still appreciated the students’ efforts.
“Grant’s pretty generous. We’ve had some really good fundraisers in the past. Typically when we put the word out to our parents and kids, they’re pretty supportive,” she said. “I know my students were really excited to know that they were doing something for their classmate.”
“With COVID-19 and everything right now, we didn’t know how much people would be able to help out, so we were super pleased with being able to reach over that goal,” Kulland added.
All of this money will be going directly to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Iowa, in honor of Parker Hopkins, a kindergarten student in Cantrell’s class who was diagnosed with leukemia before he was two years old.
Parker stayed in the hospital for four months in 2016, with the cancer briefly going into remission before returning in August 2017. Through a bone marrow donation from his brother, Maddux Hopkins, Harper was able to recover and has been cancer free for three years. Both Parker, his brother and his mother, Jordan, were there for the check presentation.
Parker was also recently named the 2020 “Boy of the Year” for his efforts in helping raise awareness for leukemia as well as lymphoma and other pediatric cancers. Once the Student Leadership Team found about this, the students and staff at Grant knew they wanted to help Parker with his task of spreading awareness, raising money and being this year’s face of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.