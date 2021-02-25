Grant Elementary raises $945 for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in honor of classmate

MUSCATINE – In January, the students and staff at Grant Elementary School held a door decorating contest and coin drive fundraiser, with each of their classes participating.

The students and staff collected as many coins as they could during the three week-long coin drive – and ended up bringing in quite an impressive haul.

“It initiated first by our Student Leadership Team and the teachers that help run it,” Kindergarten Teacher Tasha Cantrell said. “We’re used to doing things all together in our building, but with the pandemic this year, we just haven’t been able to have our student meetings or events that we have together as a school.”

To feel more connected, the Student Leadership Team decided to combine a door decorating contest and the coin drive fundraiser, with each class decorating their door based off the U.S. state that they picked and coin drive being done for charity.

“We always try to find one if not two community service projects so that way the kids here at Grant can find ways to help people and learn that they can give back to the community and not just give back to ourselves in the building,” Angie Kulland, one of the sponsors for the Student Leadership Team.

