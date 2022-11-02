Grants being delivered for utility relief

WEST LIBERTY – With winter heating bills just around the corner, the West liberty City Council Tuesday night voted to give several residents a break using federal COVID-19 relief funds.

During its regular meeting, the council voted 5-0 to invest $150,000 of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds into community needs. The appropriation includes $120,000 that will be used to provide utility relief of $400 for 300 households. The utility relief plan was proposed last week by the West Liberty Economic Development Association as an alternative plan to creating an Excluded Worker Fund. According to Escucha Mi Voz, a group of workers who did not receive federal stimulus checks, the city staff and attorneys had resisted a council effort to form an Excluded Worker Fund.

“This has been a topic of discussion, obviously, for a very long time,” Mayor Ethan Anderson said. He commented that before the council voted on the resolution, the city needed to make sure it was ready to go, as there have been issues in the past where the city had promised something and not carried through.

The checks will make up about 30% of the $522,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds the city received. Half the funds had been requested. Finance committee chair Dana Dominguez explained the resolution to the council, saying it was a “good start” to getting relief to residents through the ministerial association. She said the difference between the resolution and a direct assistance program is the city provides the money to the ministerial association rather than distributing it. She said $20,000 would also be provided to the West Liberty Food Pantry and $10,000 to schools for student assistance.

On June 21 the West Liberty City Council unanimously approved granting $147,000 of American Rescue Plan funds to local workers who did not receive stimulus checks, but in September recipients of the funds were not seeing the plan moving forward. During the Sept. 20 meeting then-Mayor Katherine McCullough explained the city would not be able to provide funding in that manner because of city staffing and the complexity of mirroring the Johnson County plan. McCullough commented if it was as simple as writing a check, the program would already have been completed.

For months, members of Escucha Mi Voz have been asking city and county governments to invest part or all of the money they received from the federal government from ARPA to aid excluded and essential workers — immigrant workers who did not get stimulus who have faced health and economic impacts from the COVID-19 health crisis. During the meeting, there was not enough room for all the members who attended and many had to stand in the hallway.

“This is happening because we fought and won relief,” Edgar Velasquez, a grocery store worker and West Liberty homeowner, said. “But it doesn’t matter what the city promises, only what they do. Together we will make sure this money gets into the hands of the people.”