Greater Muscatine continues #MakeitMuscatine campaign with new pop-up shop

MUSCATINE — From T-shirts and postcards to candles and necklaces that truly feel like home, shoppers will now have a one-stop shop for some great Muscatine wares.
Beginning this month, GMCCI will host a #MakeitMuscatine pop-up shop in the Chamber's office, 100 W. 2nd St., featuring locally made products, and Muscatine- and Iowa-themed merchandise.
“We are expecting this shop to go on for several months into the future,” said Jodi Hansen, director of strategic initiatives. “Specifically, for visitors in town now and for the upcoming holiday gift giving season.”
Hansen said the idea came when they were thinking about the foot traffic the office would usually get.
“We get a lot of visitors inquiring about Muscatine, specifically suggestions on where to visit, shop and dine,” she said. “We’re also asked about Muscatine and Iowa merchandise, so we wanted to meet that need.”
This one-of-a-kind shop, which opened Sept. 8, offers products from local makers like folk artist Ann Moody of Annsarts and small shops such as Pearl City Candles and Bozz Prints. Items include tea towels, pearl button jewelry, fun magnets and stickers, and candles with scents like “Muskie Melon” and “Wildcat Den."
The #MakeitMuscatine pop-up shop will also be the only place where residents can buy a full-size Muscatine flag, as well as the walking tour book, “A Stroll Through Old Muscatine” about Muscatine’s West Hill Historic District.
“We have great items for residents that want to send a gift of Muscatine and/or Iowa to their friends and family that live afar,” Hansen said. The shop will be open during GMCCI’s office hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The shop will accept cash, check and credit card.
As a pop-up shop, it can be moved to other locations, if needed.
“We’re certainly open to bringing some of the items to future events around the community, as well as regional events," she said.
GMCCI wanted to use this shop to help direct people to local retailers that carry Muscatine merchandise.
“We wanted to connect shoppers making purchases with local makers who have products but may not have a storefront of their own,” she said.
Hansen encourages local makers interested in having their products featured at their pop-up shop to contact GMCCI at 563-263-8895.
“We were looking to create something new out of a space that has great storefront visibility, and it’s a fun use of this space,” said Hansen, adding that she hopes this new pop-up shop will connect with residents and visitors alike, as well as help spread the #MakeitMuscatine spirit.
