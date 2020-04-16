Greater Muscatine launches #MakeItMuscatine marketing campaign

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE - Whether they’re out and about or staying home and social distancing, there’s never a bad time for residents to show their Muskie Spirit.

Starting this week, Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GMCCI) is launching its newest marketing campaign, “#MakeItMuscatine."

“It was actually something we were kicking around before all the COVID-19 situation started,” said Erik Reader, president and CEO of GMCCI. “We wanted to look at a way where we can focus and attract some attention to Muscatine.”

The main purpose of this campaign is to not only continue supporting local small businesses that may be effected by the COVID situation in some way, but to also spread positivity during a difficult and complicated time.

“We still want people to know that local businesses are open now and that the things we’ve all enjoyed over the past several years we want to see continue," he said.

Reader also saw the campaign as a way of bringing positive attention to Muscatine, allowing it to stand out alongside its neighbors in the Quad-Cities and Iowa City as well as create an opportunity to connect people throughout the community virtually.