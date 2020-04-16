Greater Muscatine launches #MakeItMuscatine marketing campaign

MUSCATINE - Whether they’re out and about or staying home and social distancing, there’s never a bad time for residents to show their Muskie Spirit.
Starting this week, Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GMCCI) is launching its newest marketing campaign, “#MakeItMuscatine."
“It was actually something we were kicking around before all the COVID-19 situation started,” said Erik Reader, president and CEO of GMCCI. “We wanted to look at a way where we can focus and attract some attention to Muscatine.”
The main purpose of this campaign is to not only continue supporting local small businesses that may be effected by the COVID situation in some way, but to also spread positivity during a difficult and complicated time.
“We still want people to know that local businesses are open now and that the things we’ve all enjoyed over the past several years we want to see continue," he said.
Reader also saw the campaign as a way of bringing positive attention to Muscatine, allowing it to stand out alongside its neighbors in the Quad-Cities and Iowa City as well as create an opportunity to connect people throughout the community virtually.
“This day in age, everything seems to be leaning and gearing toward social media and everyone’s got a fun little hashtag they can riff off of,” he said. “As things started to take hold over the last three or four weeks, it just kind of energized us to get something going sooner than later, knowing that people want to be able to support local businesses.”
Reader suggests joining in the #MakeItMuscatine efforts by buying gift cards from local shops and restaurants, shopping online or over the phone, ordering from local restaurants, promoting local businesses on social media along and leaving positive reviews or words of support.
“We’re excited, and I’m looking forward to seeing what comes out of things here over the next few days and weeks,” Reader said, “Hopefully the troops will be rallied and everyone will still be energized about the town that they live in.”
While he acknowledges that it’s tough to be positive, he doesn’t want to lose the momentum of all the good things that were happening in Muscatine before the pandemic. “The #MakeItMuscatine approach applies to almost anything here in town, so we hope people can latch onto it and use it how they so will.”
This campaign will also use a special 30-day contest to help promote their efforts, encouraging a “spring staycation” for residents. Winners of this contest have the chance to receive gift cards from nearly 60 different Muscatine businesses. These businesses include restaurants such as Contrary Brewing Company and Guadalajara, local shops like Feather Your Nest Interiors and Sherwin-Williams Paint Store, grocery stores, salons and entertainment.
“Even though you may not be able to consume the good or service at this particular moment, (the gift cards) still be useful in the future. It’s a small thing, but we don’t want to lose sight of what we can do,” said Reader.
Though he’s hoping that things will return to normal within the next couple months, Reader expects the #MakeItMuscatine campaign to be a continuous long-term promotion regardless of whether or not the COVID closures are expanded.
“From our little slice of the world with the Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development and Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, we want people to either make their career here, buy a home here, hang out here for the weekend — whatever it is, it’s more of a choice,” he said, “We want them to choose Muscatine, and I think #MakeItMuscatine is something that can definitely live on more than 30 days.”
The Spring Staycation contest began April 16, and all updates and further information regarding the contest can be found by liking and following facebook.com/GMCCI.
