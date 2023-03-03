The annual spring cleanup of Muscatine Greenwood Cemetery is underway. All grave decorations are to be removed by Wednesday, March 15, according to cemetery staff. Remaining grave decorations will be removed and discarded. New grave decorations may be brought in after Saturday, April 1, 2023, with no more than two decorations per gravesite.
top story editor's pick
Greenwood cleanup to begin
Related to this story
Members of the Excelon Militaries Actively Connected (EMAC), Quad Cities Chapter and Davenport City Cemetery Partnership reinstall and clean h…
First we examine the white marble monument whenever I accompany visitors to Alexander Clark’s grave at Greenwood Cemetery. Then I tell about o…
The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the person or persons who vandalized several tombstones in Greenwood Cemetery.