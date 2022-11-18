Grocery store deal not finalized

WAPELLO — An effort to bring a new grocery store to Wapello is still not quite a done deal, Mayor Shawn Maine said Thursday during a barely seven-minute City Council meeting.

Maine told the council the nearly four-month-long negotiations for the future site of a DG Market were close to being completed, but no final documents had been signed.

He reported the latest slow-down to a final settlement appeared to be a recent decision by the company to seek slightly more property to increase its frontage.

Maine said company officials had indicated they will need to finalize the property purchase, the site of the former Wapello Sale Barn, by the end of the month in order to have the market built by August of next year.

The city has been without a grocery store since the Jack & Jill Store closed four years ago.

In other action, the council passed eight separate proposed ordinance amendments in rapid-fire order.

During the council’s previous meeting on Nov. 3, city clerk/maintenance director Mike Delzell had said the amendments were part of the city’s regular re-codification, which incorporates recent changes in state law into the local ordinance book.

The amendments included changes to city ordinances pertaining to alcoholic beverage control; interference with official acts; public disorder; low-speed electric bicycles and fully controlled-access facilities; abandoned vehicles; failure to assist; and peddlers, solicitors and transient merchants.

There were few questions raised about the amendments during the council’s Nov. 3 meeting; and no questions came up during the 100 seconds it took the council on Thursday to move through the list and approve each second reading.

The council must still pass one additional reading of each amendment before they go into effect.

The council also approved the October treasurer’s report and a resolution approving the transfer of money to the city’s Debt Service Fund to cover an interest payment.

According to the resolution, $100 will be transferred from each of the Water Fund and the Sewer Fund to cover the Dec. 1 payment to UMB Bank.

The council also agreed to purchase a 2023 Ford F350 cab and chassis from Mincer Ford for $48,250. Delzell said a solid quote for a box had not been provided yet, but likely would add another $12,000 to $15,000 to the cost. The new vehicle will replace a small dump truck.

Delzell said it would probably be late next summer before the new unit would be delivered.

“We’ve got to get (the order) in (to get) the price where it’s at,” he told the council.

In final action, council member Tony Hammer, the city council representative to the Keck Library Board told the council the library will close 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24; and the following Friday, Nov. 25.

Council members acknowledged the closings and recalled Thanksgiving and the day after were already city holidays other city departments already observed.