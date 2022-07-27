WAPELLO — A grocery store may be coming to Wapello, Mayor Shawn Maine reported during the city council’s regular meeting on Thursday.

Although he provided few details, Maine said he had been contacted on Tuesday about the possibility and was already working with a representative of the company to identify possible locations.

“It’s moving quite rapidly, and he indicated if things work quickly enough, in nine months it might happen,” Maine said, adding later that meant the store could be operating by then.

He declined to provide more information, reminding the council that city residents has been down this road before, only to face disappointment when no grocery store was opened.

Wapello has been without a grocery store since November 2018, when the Jack and Jill Store closed its doors. Since then, city officials have attempted to recruit a replacement, but without success.

However, the effort has led to the construction and opening earlier this year of a new Dollar Tree/Family Dollar store at the former Jack and Jill location on Highway 61.

Maine said after the council meeting the prospective developer had indicated his company was planning a full-service store.

“Basically, way more than what we have,” Maine said, adding he would keep the council updated on developments.

In other action, Wapello FFA Chapter and Pro Rodeo representatives met with the council and expressed their appreciation for the city’s assistance during last weekend’s annual rodeo.

They said the event had been successful and thanked the city for the use of the grounds and other help.

Former Wapello FFA advisor Irv Meier, one of the founders of the rodeo, indicated a few cleanup chores remained, but would be addressed in a short time.

The council, as it has for the last several meetings, continued to discuss repair progress on 308/310 Van Buren and 312 Van Buren. The buildings are owned by Dean Jensen, who has been cited by the city for maintaining a dangerous building.

Although Jensen has completed some repairs, additional work remains and the city has been pushing Jensen to complete the work.

At Thursday’s meeting, council member Brett Shafer said a contractor Jensen is planning to use for the additional work has been contacted but apparently has not been able to meet with Jensen because of work demands.

Maine said city residents were questioning why work was not moving forward and he would continue to seek answers.

The council also:

* Approved the final acceptance of the 2021 water tower painting project and released the final $9,600 payment.

* Accepted a $12,140 bid from Odessa Mechanical for a new geothermal heat pump for the Wapello Community Ambulance Barn.

* Approved two zoning changes, which will reclassify two lots on Kennedy Drive from R1 to B2; and two lots between Buchanan and Townsend and west of Highway 61 from I1 to B2.

The council also agreed to allow Garyth Peck to keep a pet skunk on his property at 426 N. Main. Peck must provide vaccination papers and also purchase an annual dog license to keep the animal.

The council had also agreed to allow a resident to keep a pet skunk at its Feb. 16, 2017, meeting.