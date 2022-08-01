Group saves man at Deep Lake Saturday

MUSCATINE – A day at the Deep Lake beach celebrating a family birthday ended up being more than Macayla Browning bargained for Saturday afternoon as she and her family and friends were called on to save the life of a man in trouble.

Browning said the day had started off with a double birthday party for her two daughters, who each had birthdays within a month of each other. For their birthdays, the girls had gotten kayaks, paddle powered boats, for the whole family. As the family celebrated on the beach, it wasn’t too long before the girls wanted to put the kayaks in the water and explore the lake. As Browning was guiding her daughters through the boating procedures, she noticed the man who had swum outside the roped off swimming area.

“At first I didn’t know what was going on – I was kind of minding my own business,” she said. “Then I heard he was special needs. The caregiver was yelling he was special needs and he needed to come back.”

Browning also said she saw the man’s life jacket wasn’t secured correctly. Another person – Browning didn’t get his name but knows he was from Donahue – in a kayak was yelling for the man to go back to the swimming area. Knowing the lake gets deep at many points outside the swimming area, Browning also began to yell to the man to return.

The special needs man, who weighs about 300 lbs, had gone to the lake with another special needs man, and the two caregivers for the men. Again, Browning didn’t get their names. It was when the caregiver commented he couldn’t swim very well, Browning realized they had to act.

The man, still attempting to tread water, was not doing well –inhaling several mouthfuls of water. The kayakers came up with a quick plan to surround the man with their kayaks and lead him to the shore across the lake, which was closer than the beach. Some of the kayakers tried to pull the man, but almost accidentally took his life jacket off. Somehow, the man lost his life jacket and actually went under the water a couple of times.

‘I was focused on the situation and this swimmer came out of nowhere and pushed him onto shore,” she said. “We got his life jacket. My nine-year-old distracted him with rocks – he wanted to throw rocks into the lake and that is how we distracted him.”

Feeling the man couldn’t travel back to the beach in a kayak, they decided to wait and have someone come on a boat to take him to shore. The swimmer had already returned to the beach to make sure someone called 911. Muscatine County Search and Rescue responded with a boat and took the man to shore.

Browning commented she wished a strong swimmer could have accompanied the man for his outing on the beach. She said that the man had limited communication skills and it was difficult to communicate with him. She also said this is the first time she had ever been called to rescue another person.

“It was definitely a very scary situation,” Browning commented. “I don’t want to take all the credit because it was definitely a group effort. If no one was there – no kayakers – it would have been a horrible situation. If that swimmer had not gotten to him it could have been very bad. I’m very grateful it was a happy ending.”