GRUBAUGH: A case of character(s)

Isn’t it interesting how quickly we can form attachments to characters that we know aren’t real, yet can still bring out very real feelings in us? From idolizing them as heroes and role models, to adoring them like they were our own and wanting to see them succeed, to making them part of us in some small sort of way, like making them our wallpaper on our phone, our social media profile icon, or — in some cases — our tattoo.

In the modern days of fandom, it’s not only acceptable but almost expected to drop money on merchandise of your favorite character, even if it’s just a simple T-shirt or pin.

And the strangest thing about all of this? There’s no illusion to it. No magic spell or man behind the curtain that makes us connect to a certain character, it just happens.

Sometimes we relate to their story or struggles, and sometimes it’s just aesthetic and design. Sometimes they’re just cool or cute, and sometimes they remind us of something simple that we enjoy. Sometimes we like them because they’re like us, other times we like them because they’re the total opposite of us, and sometimes they just make us happy and we don’t even know why! As Marge Simpson once said: “I just think they’re neat!”

While we can’t always explain our attachment, I personally see nothing wrong with it, as long as it’s not taken to an extreme, of course. Enjoy your Baby Yodas and your Mr. Peanuts, your Sonics and your Funko Pops. Enjoy the characters that you get attached to for whatever reason, because attachments make us human — and if a character can make you smile just by existing on a page or a screen then maybe they are real, in a certain sense.

