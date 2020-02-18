GRUBAUGH: A case of character(s)

There are many qualities that people point at as "human qualities." Above them all, however, I’d point to our ability to get attached to anything and everything (even things that don’t exist) as our most interesting.
Even those who don’t watch "Star Wars" know about Baby Yoda at this point, and it doesn’t take a genius to figure out that once Disney gets plushies and dolls of him on store shelves, they’re going to sell like hot cakes. A character who says nothing, reacts in cute ways that are perfect for gifs and memes, and looks like an already established familiar character but baby-fied is enough to make it America’s newest darling.
A couple weeks ago, Planter’s Peanuts killed off their famous Mr. Peanut mascot in an out-of-nowhere marketing campaign (only to bring him back later that week, but that’s beside the point), and while many were confused or simply rolled their eyes, others seemed genuinely upset by the loss of such an iconic character, despite him only existing in 30-second-long commercials.
And of course, you can’t forget a fandom cash cow like Funko Pops, a company that has managed to make a 3-inch toy for nearly every movie, TV show, cartoon, comic, anime, video game and commercial character under the sun and isn’t slowing down anytime soon, proving that even the most obscure and irrelevant character still has fans.
I’m not immune to this. I’ve never played a Sonic the Hedgehog video game, yet after watching his hour and a half movie, I had to hold myself back from driving up to Build a Bear and making my own little Sonic plushie.
Isn’t it interesting how quickly we can form attachments to characters that we know aren’t real, yet can still bring out very real feelings in us? From idolizing them as heroes and role models, to adoring them like they were our own and wanting to see them succeed, to making them part of us in some small sort of way, like making them our wallpaper on our phone, our social media profile icon, or — in some cases — our tattoo.
In the modern days of fandom, it’s not only acceptable but almost expected to drop money on merchandise of your favorite character, even if it’s just a simple T-shirt or pin.
And the strangest thing about all of this? There’s no illusion to it. No magic spell or man behind the curtain that makes us connect to a certain character, it just happens.
Sometimes we relate to their story or struggles, and sometimes it’s just aesthetic and design. Sometimes they’re just cool or cute, and sometimes they remind us of something simple that we enjoy. Sometimes we like them because they’re like us, other times we like them because they’re the total opposite of us, and sometimes they just make us happy and we don’t even know why! As Marge Simpson once said: “I just think they’re neat!”
While we can’t always explain our attachment, I personally see nothing wrong with it, as long as it’s not taken to an extreme, of course. Enjoy your Baby Yodas and your Mr. Peanuts, your Sonics and your Funko Pops. Enjoy the characters that you get attached to for whatever reason, because attachments make us human — and if a character can make you smile just by existing on a page or a screen then maybe they are real, in a certain sense.