Next Monday, Family Video will shut its doors in Muscatine for good. Many of us saw the writing on the wall, but it’s still a sad sight to see.
Unfortunately, this decision makes a lot of sense. It seems like everyone these days can either afford one of the many streaming services available, or they’re friends with someone who can afford a streaming service. There are also free rentals from the library, digital downloads, various websites, and apparently RedBox is still a thing too. With all these options, there isn’t much room left for a traditional video rental store.
Now I’m not going to sit here and try to act like streaming services are bad or inferior to rental stores, because that’s just not reality. I use streaming just as much as the next person. Still, as much as it was a hassle sometimes, I’m going to miss going to Family Video.
I still remember the first time my family and I visited Family Video, probably just a few days after it first opened. Back then, Blockbuster Video was still across from Hy-Vee. For us and many other families, Family Video was a cheaper alternative, and I’m sure that’s part of the reason why it lasted so long.
I still remember being so amazed at the huge Kids Section, not believing that I could get two or three movies and still be allowed to pick out a video game. My parents went for a membership, and for those first few years we would probably stop by Family Video every other month to see what we could find. We soon made it a holiday tradition to have movie marathons.
As I got older, I branched out to other sections of the store. Movies that were too old, too obscure or simply not popular enough to be easily found at Walmart could sometimes be found right around the corner at Family Video.
The service at Family Video was always great too. One time they even let me have a promotional poster for what was my favorite animated movie at the time (Megamind) when they were done advertising with it, something that had meant quite a bit to me back then.
The staff was always friendly and willing to chat, and with each rental they would make sure to check and clean the disk before handing it out to you, without you asking.
Honestly, there was just something charming about going into that familiar dark-green and orange store. (Much less garish than Blockbuster’s 90s-esque bright yellow and blue color scheme.) There was a reason why, even after my family got Netflix and Hulu, I’d still go down to Family Video every once in a while. Even when I couldn’t find anything I wanted to rent, it would still be a sort of nice side trip — a piece of my childhood that I hadn’t quite given up on.
Last week, the day after their closure was announced, my brother and I decided to go in one last time to see what we could find. After all, “everything must go!” While it was definitely kind of bittersweet experience, I can’t deny my joy in finding movies both from my childhood (Disney’s Teacher’s Pet, a nostalgic guilty pleasure) and from recent years (Muppets Most Wanted and Blazing Saddles) that I could take home for less than $10. And in a way, I’ll always sort of have a piece of Family Video, and that almost means just as much as the movies themselves.
Maybe it wasn’t the most perfect, or even the most convenient compared to our modern streaming services, but to a kid who was always able to scrounge up just enough dollar bills and loose change to get a two-night rental, it really was something special. So thank you, Family Video, and kudos to you for being the place for movie lovers young and old.
