GRUBAUGH: Cheers to the Holiday Stroll

From Miss Louise’s dancers and the other musical performances, to the stores that hand out refreshments and decorate their store windows, to members of the community such as the Muscatine Police and Fire Department who get involved in it, you get the feeling that everyone is welcome.

But as I look back at the most recent Stroll, I also have to look ahead to this year’s Stroll – which, as you may have already heard by now, will be three nights instead of one to prevent the usual crowd. This year’s pandemic has brought many changes with it and has affected many things, including the Holiday Stroll.

Even so, Downtown Muscatine is doing what it can to make it feel like the same Holiday Stroll, even it looks different. The sense of holiday cheer and community will still be there, I’m sure. I definitely encourage people to go at least one of the three nights.

Traditions change and evolve over time, sometimes gradually and sometimes quickly, just as the Holiday Stroll has changed and developed over the years. Why miss out on one of Muscatine’s most memorable and well-known events just because it’s not the same as last year?

We all could use some extra holiday cheer this year, and our face coverings should do a good job of keeping our noses and faces warm as we walk down the lit-up streets of Downtown Muscatine.

That area of Muscatine supports the rest of the city, and we should do what we can to support the downtown area and the people who work there, if only so we can keep this great holiday event alive for another year.

