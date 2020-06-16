GRUBAUGH: Making a masterpiece for all generations

ATLA was something I could enjoy with my brother, something that made me laugh while also giving me a great story and memorable characters (my faves being Zuko, Toph, Katara and Iroh, to the surprise of absolutely no one). It even got to the point where my parents, who don’t like anime, could sit down and enjoy it with us. And, like many other franchises before it, it has become ingrained in our pop culture. When I went to the Mall of America last year, they were still selling ATLA in a few different stores. How many 15-year-old shows can say that?

However, it’s one thing to be popular and enjoyable enough that the fans who grew up with it still love it, but it’s another to bring new fans in. Ever since the show was put on Netflix, I’ve seen people online watching and reacting to the show for the first time. I’ve seen new fanart, new memes, new ideas, new discussions — all for a cartoon with that’s just so great that it can impress a whole new generation who is just now discovering it.