GRUBAUGH: Taking some time to remember Pride

The month of June may mean a lot of things for a lot of different people. For some, it’s just the official start of summer. For others, it simply means that the year is halfway over, making it feel like a time for reflection while still looking forward to future events. And for one group, June is a chance to be proud.
As far as I know, Muscatine has never had a Pride event like the Quad Cities have, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t an LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) community in our city. True, being LGBT is still considered a minority, but around 4 or 5% or over 330,000 American citizens is still quite a bit. Numbers aside, the LGBT community does exist.
Unfortunately, many Pride festivals and parades have been canceled due to COVID-19. Some have tried to hold virtual events, and our local QC Pride is planning on holding a parade at a later (and safer) time, but most are just planning for next June instead. It may also seem inappropriate to celebrate, both because of the pandemic and because of the protests currently happening across the nation.
Obviously, these protests are important and should not be ignored. The issues of police brutality and the voices of black Americans should not be silenced. The ongoing pandemic shouldn’t be ignored either — many protesters are still wearing masks, and while businesses are beginning to reopen, precautions such as social distancing are still being encouraged while worries about a “second wave” are still there.
There are much bigger issues going on right now, and I’m not sure many would disagree with me when I’ve said we’ve had a pretty rough first half of 2020. But, as these last few months have shown us, focusing on just the bad doesn’t help anyone, and happiness can still co-exist with caution and awareness. Residents have taken time to donate and volunteer in order to help those affected by the pandemic, and we’ve seen several local parades done by our schools to try and spread some cheer. Positivity and light can be found anywhere, even during the dark and unsure times.
As I’ve said before, we can’t pretend that everything is just fine, but we shouldn’t act like we aren’t allowed to have fun or to be happy — to be Proud — either. So, with all that being said, I want to acknowledge the LGBT community in Muscatine and beyond, and encourage them to take a break and take some time in the month to find a way to enjoy their Pride.
Use Zoom to meet with friends, take Pride selfies, take a moment to reflect on what it means to be LGBT, or just find some other way to celebrate — whether it be something personal that you do alone or something you take the time to do with others. As for people who aren’t in the LGBT community but have friends or family who are, reach out them during this time and let them know that you’re there for them — not just during June, but any time of the year, and especially those who are also in the black community.
For some, it may not seem necessary to dedicate a whole month to one group of people, but it’s not about simply dedicating something to someone. For the LGBT community, it’s about spreading awareness as well as support. It’s about reminding people that, even if they feel like a minority — even if they’re the only LGBT person in their family or class or school or place of work — that they aren’t alone, and that they deserve to have pride in who they are. That they deserve to be happy with who they are.
On the QC Pride website, after announcing the cancellation of this year’s Unity Pride Week 2020, the team at QC Pride wrote, “The community helps each other mourn our losses, navigate economic hardships, and soften the loneliness caused by isolation. We have been down this road many times before. We are strong. We are experienced. We are ready. We are united.”
Whether you are in the LGBT community or know someone who is, we should not forget this message. We are all one community that should continue working together through the hard times, and we should shine a light on our LGBT members and let them be Proud however they wish this month. After all, no one should have to celebrate alone, and just because we still have to social distance doesn’t mean we should have to stand alone through hardships of any kind.
PRIDE, JOY, LOVE ON PARADE IN QUAD-CITIES
