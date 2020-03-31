GRUBAUGH: Teachers are top of their class, even when classes aren't in session

I’ve been focusing a lot on local schools and teachers this past week. Makes sense, given that schools have been one of the places affected the most by COVID-19, the new coronavirus. Like many are saying, this is unprecedented in our modern age that so many schools would be closed for so long — possibly even the rest of the semester. That’s just crazy! Not to mention it’s having just as big of an effect on students as it is on teachers.

It’s been almost three years since I graduated college and almost seven years since graduating high school, and I have to admit … If I were still a student and something like this happened, my first thought would have probably been “Uh … OK, cool. More time to write fan fiction, work on other personal projects and watch my favorite shows.” After all, who wouldn’t want a four-week vacation? But that’s the thing, it’s not JUST a vacation.

There’s no set schedule and way more mystery surrounding this "break" than any student would be comfortable with. A few weeks is fine, but what about a few months or more? It’s hard to relax when you’re unsure how much this "break" will affect you in the long run, and it doesn’t help when trips to Adventureland or even just a nearby museum or zoo are out of the question.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member