GRUBAUGH: Teachers are top of their class, even when classes aren't in session

I’ve been focusing a lot on local schools and teachers this past week. Makes sense, given that schools have been one of the places affected the most by COVID-19, the new coronavirus. Like many are saying, this is unprecedented in our modern age that so many schools would be closed for so long — possibly even the rest of the semester. That’s just crazy! Not to mention it’s having just as big of an effect on students as it is on teachers.
It’s been almost three years since I graduated college and almost seven years since graduating high school, and I have to admit … If I were still a student and something like this happened, my first thought would have probably been “Uh … OK, cool. More time to write fan fiction, work on other personal projects and watch my favorite shows.” After all, who wouldn’t want a four-week vacation? But that’s the thing, it’s not JUST a vacation.
There’s no set schedule and way more mystery surrounding this "break" than any student would be comfortable with. A few weeks is fine, but what about a few months or more? It’s hard to relax when you’re unsure how much this "break" will affect you in the long run, and it doesn’t help when trips to Adventureland or even just a nearby museum or zoo are out of the question.
I wasn’t interested in going to prom, but I remember how much my graduation ceremonies meant to me and how proud I was. These events could still happen digitally for some schools, like the Twitter Prom and Minecraft Graduation ideas I’ve seen on social media, but I truly feel bad for the students who won’t have them at all. Not to mention the younger kids who were right in the middle of learning important skills — how much will they need to catch up on when this is all over?
School is also a social aspect of life as much as an educational aspect, if not more so. I had a couple of close friends throughout my K-12 years who can still remember things like enjoying a class party, being part of a school production, taking part in a class discussion or being out on the marching field with my trumpet section. Moments of subtle, yet meaningful, interaction with not just classmates, but teachers as well.
I may not be able to remember all their names (blame my terrible memory when it comes to names and faces), but I still remember having some awesome, supportive teachers throughout Colorado Elementary, CMS and MHS. English teachers encouraged my stories and writing passions, history and science teachers were enthusiastic about their lessons, music teachers were willing to push their students to play their best — and I haven’t even mentioned the professors I had at Augie!
Honestly, if this week has taught me anything, it’s that teachers really help bring these moments to life, not the building. Between the Jefferson Jamboree and the teachers who are doing Storytime livestreams, there are plenty of Muscatine teachers who are trying to keep these special moments and a feeling of connection with their students alive. It’s their efforts that can make a class go from frustrating or boring to enjoyable and maybe even memorable — and for some kids, their teachers really are their greatest allies.
Whether classes are out until mid-April or May or even August, I know that these same teachers are going to do their best to keep school a positive experience for as many kids as possible. All the relearning and catching up and especially getting used to a school schedule again may be tough, but I’m sure they’re up for the challenge.
