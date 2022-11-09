 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Senate Dist. 41 seat

Gruenhagen wins Senate Dist. 41 seat

TIPTON – As Democratic candidate for Senate Dist. 41 Deb VanderGaast looked over the results of Tuesday’s general mid-term election, she marveled to herself that it appeared few Democrats got out to vote.

Kerry Gruenhagen

Gruenhagen

With the early vote totals in, it was apparent that Republican challenger Kerry Gruenhagen of Walcott had won the seat in the Iowa Senate, taking the place of Adrian Dickey, R, who, due to redistricting, is running to fill the Dist. 44 seat. Going over the results of the election, she found no Democrats had won in any of the Cedar County races. As she continued looking through the results, she found even incumbent Democrats in Scott County were losing.

“It’s like the Democrats just didn’t show up,” she said, of the results of her first try at public office.

Deb VanderGaast

Deb VanderGaast is running as a Democrat for Senate District 41. The race has no incumbent lawmaker. The seat covers northwestern Scott County and all of Cedar County. 

At the time he learned the tallies were overwhelmingly in his favor, Gruenhagen was at the Rhythm City Casino at an election night event for U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks. He credited a lot of hard work and a lot of meeting people for the victory and laughed that his priority would be to finish harvest, get done with a list of chores his wife had, then turn his sights to the office. He said that early in the election, he had promised that he would not be out worked during the campaign.

People are also reading…

“I’m very grateful the voters of Dist. 41 have trusted me – that I have earned their trust,” he said. “I take that very seriously.”

A former president of the Muscatine County Farm Bureau and co-host of the Quad City Conservative Breakfast Club, Gruenhagen was declared the unofficial winner of the Senate Dist. 41 race. A fifth-generation farmer and small business owner, he said owning a small business had compelled him to run as a way to help protect Iowa’s quality of life. He supports private school aid vouchers as well as giving

Gruenhagen said during his time campaigning he learned the economy and inflation was a big issue for many people. He has also learned

“I’m ready to get to work,” he said. “It’s what I do – I’m ready to get to work.”

VanderGaast commented that she had begun the election process late – only 10 months ago. She also said there had been plenty of work arranging donors and other items for the campaign, as many of the existing ones ended up in the Johnson County race due to the redistricting.

While many would be disheartened by the defeat, VanderGaast said voters have not seen the last of her. She plans to run for office again, possibly as early as 2024. She is currently undecided as to what she will run for, but she said holding public office has been one of her goals for a long time. She is a member of the Cedar County Democratic Central Committee and said that since she no longer runs a daycare full time, she has time to seek office.

“I think the support I had is really good and I think that I entered the race only 10 months ago,” she said. “I had a primary so my party was not able to help me until after the primary – so, year, I really came in cold on this and given how well I did in a district that leans red, I’m impressed.”

VanderGaast, a registered nurse with experience in public policy from writing policy proposals on issues including child care, disability and small business issues. She opposes diverting funding from public schools, claiming it violated separation of church and state. She support the Iowa Workforce grant as well as the right to abortion.

