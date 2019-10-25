MUSCATINE — The year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment to the Constitution, the amendment that allows women to vote, and Dr. Karen M. Kedrowski would like to invite the people of Muscatine to celebrate this anniversary with her.
On Wednesday, Oct 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., guest speaker Kedrowski will be at the Muscatine Community College Student Center giving a presentation titled “The Women’s Suffrage Movement and 100 years of Women’s Votes.”
“The story of suffrage is an absolutely fascinating one,” Kedrowski said. “It’s a story about social change and women’s activism and empowerment in the face of overwhelming odds.”
At this presentation, guests can learn about the remarkable history of this amendment, stretching from the 1848 Seneca Falls Convention to the actual ratification of the amendment in 1920, along with learning about the tenacity and determination of women such as Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton that led to this amendment’s ratification.
Along with its history, Kedrowski also plans on bringing to light how women’s votes have been helping shape American politics ever since. “We’ll see how women gradually became more likely to be registered as well as actually cast votes, doing so at higher rates than men did, as well as the beginnings of the gender differences in which parties men and women choose to support,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
To Kedrowski, this program is not only meant to teach, but to remind people of the power women can have in changing politics, thanks to their differing perspective. “Ten million more women than men voted in the last election — three times the population of Iowa! Essentially, women decide the presidential vote.”
Kedrowski has been the director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University since Jan. 2019, along with being a Professor of Political Science at ISU. “As director, I have become a student and a fan of the suffrage movement. The more I learn and read about it, it just becomes more and more fascinating,” she said.
Kedrowski added that she wants to live up to the ISU extension mandate of sharing this amazing story of changing attitudes and fighting for rights with as many people as possible. “Muscatine Community College was kind enough to invite me, and I like Muscatine, so driving up to Muscatine to share this story just sounded like a lovely idea to me.”
Before coming to ISU, Kedrowski spent 24 years at Winthrop University at Rock Hill, S.C. There she was both a professor and dean of the College Arts and Sciences. She also received the title of Distinguished Professor, Winthrop’s highest faculty honor, in 2011. Kedrowski’s research agenda focuses primarily on women and politics as well as civil engagement while the Catt Center at ISU conducts research on women and politics with a focus on Iowa and promotes civic engagement.
“I hope that people will come to this event and learn something fascinating about women’s history, as well as understand what the relevance of the suffrage story to today’s politics,” she said. “It’s a serendipitous occurrence that the 100th anniversary of this amendment happens on a caucus and presidential election year — a year when we have so many qualified women running for president. It’s a historical moment, but it also tells another side of the story when you realize that it still took a hundred years to get to this point.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.