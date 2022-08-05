Gunfire reportedly hits house

MUSCATINE – No one was injured Thursday night in an incident in which the Muscatine Police Department reports a residence was struck by gunfire.

According to a press release, officers responded at about 11:35 p.m. Thursday to the 1300 bl0ock of Oak Street to reports of gunshots. A residence was reported struck by gunfire. The release said the residence appears to have been targeted and it is believed the act is an isolated incident. The criminal investigation is continuing.