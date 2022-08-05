 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

Gunfire reportedly hits house

  • Updated
  • 0

MUSCATINE – No one was injured Thursday night in an incident in which the Muscatine Police Department reports a residence was struck by gunfire.

According to a press release, officers responded at about 11:35 p.m. Thursday to the 1300 bl0ock of Oak Street to reports of gunshots. A residence was reported struck by gunfire. The release said the residence appears to have been targeted and it is believed the act is an isolated incident. The criminal investigation is continuing.

Members of the community with information was asked to contact the Muscatine Street Crimes Unit, Det. Britt Jameson at (563) 263-9922 ext. 256 or Det. Nicole Sink at (563) 263-9922 ext. 276. Callers may remain anonymous.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fund started for accident victims

Fund started for accident victims

MUSCAATINE – A GoFundMe page has been started to help two women who were seriously injured in a vehicle collision Thursday morning at the inte…

Streets open Tuesday

Streets open Tuesday

A major step will be accomplished in two road projects this week with Grandview Avenue scheduled to be open to two-way traffic and through tra…

Memories of Muscatine

Memories of Muscatine

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Mus…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News