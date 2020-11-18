Habitat for Humanity finishes 12th house, currently looking for next partner family

MUSCATINE – Last month, Muscatine County Area Habitat for Humanity finished its most recent build, the 12th house it has built since the group was formed in 1998.

While this home was worth the wait for the family now living there, the group that worked on the home had to deal with quite a few difficulties throughout the building process.

“We typically do the building on Saturdays, because almost all of our construction people are volunteers,” Judy Brotherton, secretary for Muscatine County Habitat for Humanity Board said. “The weather hit us hard in the spring. You think you’re going to be okay but then it pours down rain, and if all you have is a concrete slab, you aren’t going to be doing a whole lot of work in pouring rain.”

Other obstacles began popping up. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed city inspections down considerably, made it hard to find volunteers to help with the construction, led to a shortage of skilled contractors, and even to a shortage of building supplies towards the end of the project.