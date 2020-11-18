Habitat for Humanity finishes 12th house, currently looking for next partner family

MUSCATINE – Last month, Muscatine County Area Habitat for Humanity finished its most recent build, the 12th house it has built since the group was formed in 1998.
While this home was worth the wait for the family now living there, the group that worked on the home had to deal with quite a few difficulties throughout the building process.
“We typically do the building on Saturdays, because almost all of our construction people are volunteers,” Judy Brotherton, secretary for Muscatine County Habitat for Humanity Board said. “The weather hit us hard in the spring. You think you’re going to be okay but then it pours down rain, and if all you have is a concrete slab, you aren’t going to be doing a whole lot of work in pouring rain.”
Other obstacles began popping up. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed city inspections down considerably, made it hard to find volunteers to help with the construction, led to a shortage of skilled contractors, and even to a shortage of building supplies towards the end of the project.
“It’s really been quite a challenge to get this one done, but it feels great to have it finally finished,” Brotherton said. This new home will now be used by a family of five, including a single mother and her four children, one of whom is visually impaired. “They’re just a really nice family.”
Looking back at the last 22 years of Habitat for Humanity in Muscatine County, Brotherton says the group has been “rocking along.”
The group has since expanded, with other local groups volunteering to help on projects, either by working on the construction site or helping provide lunches.
“We work mainly with churches,” Brotherton said. “The United Methodist Church in Wilton has been a great partner of ours. They have provided a lot of volunteers, and have just been very helpful.”
The church has also worked with the city in buying land and homes that had been abandoned.
Additionally, the work Habitat has done is still making an impact today. The owner of the first home the group ever built has now paid it off, and other homes are being nearly paid off. Because the group focuses on providing affordable housing to families in need, Habitat for Humanity doesn’t charge any interest on monthly housing payments.
Looking ahead to spring 2021, Habitat for Humanity has begun asking local families if they would be interested in becoming a partner family for their upcoming 13th home. Any family interested in applying has to live in Muscatine County and meet the income requirements. They would also have to put in 300 hours of work on a Habitat for Humanity home, as well as take a class on homeownership and house maintenance.
Ideally, because Habitat is still searching for both land to use and a partner family, Brotherton is hoping that the new year will not only bring an open lot that it can use for the new home, but also plenty of families who are willing to apply and partner with the organization, as well as plenty of volunteers to work on the project and decent weather that would allow it to build the house quickly.
“We really appreciated the help that we have had from Muscatine County residents in building these 12 houses,” Brotherton said. “It’s a good program, especially for people who would really like to be homeowners, but they don’t qualify for a conventional loan. Most of the partner families that we’ve had have been very conscientious about taking care of their houses and have made their payments on time… It’s really been good working with them.”
To learn more about being a partner family, residents can send a request to P.O. Box 49 in Muscatine or call 563-263-7382, leaving a message with your full name and address. Those who are interested in volunteering with Habitat for Humanity can also call that same number to learn about upcoming volunteer opportunities.
