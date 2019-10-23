{{featured_button_text}}
Owen Cadwell played with building blocks at the Muscatine YMCA’s Kids’ Club in 2017. The Y will hold its annual Halloween event at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.

 Muscatine Journal file photo

For the local Muscatine Community YMCA, trick or treating starts early this year.

For 19 years, the Community Y has hosted Halloween at the Y, an indoor event that offers a safe place for kids ages 12 or younger, their families and local business to celebrate.

The event started in 2001 after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Parents were concerned trick or treating would not be safe, and in response, the YMCA of the USA sent out a directive allowing facilities to provide an alternative that advertised itself as "safe, warm and well-lit."

“It’s really grown over the years, and it continues to be a popular event in Muscatine,” said Holly Brugman, assistant director of family programming services at the Y.

Along with providing plenty of sweets, like Papa Murphy's cookie dough, the Y works with local business to offer fun activities for kids, including beanbag and ring toss, face painting, fishing games, and many more. Halloween at the Y also has a special Kiddie Carnival for guests 5 or younger.

“People like that there are plenty of things to do here,” Brugman continued, “It’s not just about getting the candy or just trick-or-treating.”

Tickets cost $2 and can be purchased at the Y’s Business Desk. Parents are admitted free.

Halloween at the Y starts at 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, with the first trick-or-treating session ending at 6:30 p.m., and the second session from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

