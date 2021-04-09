Hanson Farms' owner had his Facebook page hacked. Then things got rough for his business.

“(The appeal) is never viewed by a live person. Only by an algorithm-bot that scans my ID… and if the computer doesn’t read it right, then it kicks it out and says the ID isn’t a real identity, even if it is. It’s all automated.”

Facebook support has not helped either.

“There is no way to talk to a human through Facebook," he said.

“If you do a little bit of research about what’s going on, there are hundreds of thousands of people who are in the same boat,” he said. “The issue is that, basically, Facebook in one fell swoop can devastate a business. But in order to continue to grow, Facebook is viable. Without Facebook, there’s no other platform that allows us to market our product the way that we did with Facebook.”

The Hanson Farms page is still up, but Hanson can't access it. And since he used Messenger on his personal account to contact customers, he can't do that now either.

“I’ve got 250-300 loyal customers who are now stranded, wondering how they’re going to get feed for their animals or how they’re going to get a hold of us,” Hanson said. Though a phone number and email still available, the transition to these communication options have still been messy.