Hanson Farms to raise money for Multiple Sclerosis Society throughout March

“I believe this fundraiser will go pretty well,” Hanson said, “Our initial goal was around $500. Traditionally in a month, we sell around 2,000 bags of feed, which would put our donations at that amount. But with the addition of the donation page, there are endless possibilities of where (the donation amount) could end up.”

In addition, Hanson Farms is encouraging their customers and other residents to help them spread MS awareness throughout National MS Week, which will be from March 7 to March 13.

“We know not everybody has dollars to give … but I’m more concerned about the awareness than I am the dollars,” he said.

Hanson Farms is inviting people to wear orange and take a picture of themselves, posting it on the Hanson Farms Facebook page with his hashtag “#ThisIsMS.” They are also asking people who have been personally affected by MS to post their stories or like and repost other people’s stories.

This won’t be the only time Hanson Farms plans on raising money for a good cause. Hanson explained that he had come up with the idea to have a cause each quarter that they would try and raise money for.

“We’re not out to make a ton of money, so we decided that once a quarter we’d pick a cause and support it through fundraising,” he said.