Hanson Farms to raise money for Multiple Sclerosis Society throughout March

WAPELLO — Throughout the month of March, Hanson Farms in Wapello will not only be providing feed, but also awareness for a disease that has hit close to home for the company.
“My wife has MS so it’s kind of a near and dear cause for us,” said Hanson Farms owner Brandon Hanson. “She’s never been very vocal about her story, but she knew that if we were working on a fundraiser like this that her story was going to be shared.”
In partnership with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Hanson Farms will be donating 50 cents from every bag of feed or dog/cat food purchased, with a matching donation on all Hubbard Feed products, with the money going to the National MS Society.
“We contacted the National MS Society just to get their permission to do some fundraising on their behalf. Permission was granted, and they were more than welcoming toward us,” Hanson said. “They put together a pretty large promotion for us and we’re a pretty small feed company, so they really kind of stepped up for us.”
Hanson Farms has also created a fundraising page where residents can donate to the National MS Society directly. This link can be found through the Hanson Farms Facebook page. According to Hanson, the National MS Society only spends about 17% of funding on administration costs with the rest going toward research and education about the disease, which affects a person’s central nervous system and can lead to a variety of side effects.
“I believe this fundraiser will go pretty well,” Hanson said, “Our initial goal was around $500. Traditionally in a month, we sell around 2,000 bags of feed, which would put our donations at that amount. But with the addition of the donation page, there are endless possibilities of where (the donation amount) could end up.”
In addition, Hanson Farms is encouraging their customers and other residents to help them spread MS awareness throughout National MS Week, which will be from March 7 to March 13.
“We know not everybody has dollars to give … but I’m more concerned about the awareness than I am the dollars,” he said.
Hanson Farms is inviting people to wear orange and take a picture of themselves, posting it on the Hanson Farms Facebook page with his hashtag “#ThisIsMS.” They are also asking people who have been personally affected by MS to post their stories or like and repost other people’s stories.
This won’t be the only time Hanson Farms plans on raising money for a good cause. Hanson explained that he had come up with the idea to have a cause each quarter that they would try and raise money for.
“We’re not out to make a ton of money, so we decided that once a quarter we’d pick a cause and support it through fundraising,” he said.
Whether it’s through their donations or their time, Hanson said that he hopes to see people showing their support this month.
“We’ve probably made more progress in fighting MS in the past five years than we have in the past 70, and we may be the generation that actually finds a cure,” he said.
For information about the feed they sell or to partner with Hanson Farms in matching donations, call 319-461-7045 or email blhansonfarm@yahoo.com. Visit NationalMSSociety.org for more information about MS as well as information on how to get involved with the cause.