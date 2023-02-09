The solar array on the front of the new headquarters for the Stanley Center for Peace and Security is being installed this week. The building, when completed, will be Living Building qualified, be totally self-sustainable, and will give more than it takes from the environment.
editor's pick top story
Harnessing the sun
