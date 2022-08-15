Harrison bond set at $400,000 in sexual abuse trial

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. – A Muscatine man who pleaded guilty in Muscatine County court earlier this year to indecent contact with a child and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse is now being held on $400,000 bond in the Rock Island County Jail for alleged sexual abuse of two minors.

Court records say Earl Tony Harrison, 62, of Muscatine, was booked into the Rock Island County Jail and faces 13 charges related to sexual abuse of a minor. He is charged with six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Class 2 felonies punishable by up to 7 years in prison for each count, and seven counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony that can bring up to 60 years in prison for each count. Two victims were mentioned, one of whom is 17 and the other is under the age of 13. The incidents allegedly happened in September 2019.

On Friday, Harrison appeared in court or his first appearance. Judge Matthew Durban advised Harrison of the charges against him as well as his rights and possible penalties.

Harrison’s next appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 30 in Rock Island County court. A public defender has been appointed to represent Harrison. A demand for a speedy trial has been filed. Harrison remains in the Rock Island County Jail in lieu of 10 percent of the $400,000 bond.

According to the documents, an arrest warrant was filed in Rock Island Count on Aug. 9 after a determination of probable cause.

On Feb. 11, Muscatine County Court judge Thomas Reidel accepted a plea agreement after Harrison had been arrested on July 10, 2020 and charged with two counts of third degree sexual abuse and three counts of indecent contact with a child. He received 240 days in the Muscatine County Jail for each offense to run concurrently and was granted work release. He was also placed on supervised probation for two years and allowed work release. Harrison was ordered to register as a sex offender and enter a sex offender treatment program.