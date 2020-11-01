Hart and Brackett attend "Get Out The Vote" event on Halloween night

MUSCATINE — Hoping to spread voter awareness and join in the trick or treating fun, Democratic congressional candidate Rita Hart stopped in Muscatine on Halloween night for a “Get Out The Vote” event.
“We were just thinking what greater thing can we do other than see little kids and be happy on Halloween?” Hart said. She added that she also enjoyed having an opportunity to talk to local residents and make sure that they’re doing all they can to “get the vote out.”
This event was held at Ritchie’s Sound and Lights Music Store on East 8th Street. Members of the Muscatine County Democrats attended, including Allison Ritchie who invited Hart to Muscatine.
“I absolutely adore Rita Hart,” Ritchie said, “She is the epitome of Iowa Nice. She’s everything in a candidate that we would want.”
Before stopping in Muscatine that evening, Hart and her team also stopped in Iowa City, Oxford, West Branch and Davenport. She also planned on stopping in Solon, Newton, Oskaloosa and Ottumwa.
“We want to make sure that everybody knows where and how to vote, and that they recognize that their vote counts, and that there’s lots of people who are there to help them if they don’t know how to get to the polls,” Hart said. “We want to make sure that everybody has the ability and encouragement to express their constitutional right and get to the polls.”
When asked how she felt about the election, Hart said that she was feeling very positive about it and felt that her and her team have had a great response.
“It feels good to get to the end, and we’re anxious to see the results,” she said. “People are very enthusiastic, we’re getting a great turnout everywhere we go, and lots of people are working really hard to bring this all to an end.”
Candidate Kelcey Brackett, who is running for District 91 of the Iowa House of Representatives also attended the event.
“We weren’t really sure how trick or treating would go this year, so it’s nice to have some people hanging out here in case kids come by,” Brackett said. “It’s nice to have Rita here as well, and I’m looking forward to Tuesday.”
When asked about his own campaign, he said that he also felt good about his chances and felt that he ran a good race.
Brackett added that because he and his other candidates didn’t have as many opportunities to speak in-person with residents due to the current pandemic, events such as these were all the more important to him.
“It’s nice that the weather cooperated today and we can be outside and be able to conversate and talk about where we’re at with things,” Brackett said. “It also happens to be a fun holiday that we can combine (this event) with, that way if we have anybody that stops by, politics don’t really matter. We can just hand out some candy.”
For closing statements, both Brackett and Hart encouraged all residents who hadn’t done so already to vote on Tuesday.
“I want people to know that we’re going to continue listen to people all across this district until every vote is cast," Hart said, "and I look forward to hopefully earning their support and continuing to work for the people of this district if I’m fortunate enough to be elected."
