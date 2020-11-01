Hart and Brackett attend "Get Out The Vote" event on Halloween night

When asked how she felt about the election, Hart said that she was feeling very positive about it and felt that her and her team have had a great response.

“It feels good to get to the end, and we’re anxious to see the results,” she said. “People are very enthusiastic, we’re getting a great turnout everywhere we go, and lots of people are working really hard to bring this all to an end.”

Candidate Kelcey Brackett, who is running for District 91 of the Iowa House of Representatives also attended the event.

“We weren’t really sure how trick or treating would go this year, so it’s nice to have some people hanging out here in case kids come by,” Brackett said. “It’s nice to have Rita here as well, and I’m looking forward to Tuesday.”

When asked about his own campaign, he said that he also felt good about his chances and felt that he ran a good race.

Brackett added that because he and his other candidates didn’t have as many opportunities to speak in-person with residents due to the current pandemic, events such as these were all the more important to him.